Tom Brady: ‘I’m Retiring For Good’

Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady has retired from the NFL.
Amid speculation about his future plans, the seven-time Super Bowl champion made it clear Wednesday morning that his career is over.
“I’ll get to the point right away. I’m retiring for good,” Brady announced to his social media followers and NFL fans.
He further explained, “I really thank you guys so much. To every single one of you for supporting me … Thank you for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn’t change a thing. Love you all,” Brady said as he started to get a bit emotional.”
You can watch his full retirement announcement after 23 seasons in the NFL below.
Tom Brady rides off into the sunset.
For the second time, Tom Brady has officially called it a career. This time, it’s going to stick. Truly the end of an era.
Despite speculation the seven-time Super Bowl champion would continue his career, he chose to call it quits.
What an absolutely incredible run he had in the NFL. It was unlike anything fans had ever seen before or might ever see again.
He won seven Super Bowls, threw for 89,214 yards and 649 touchdowns during regular season games and will go down as the most accomplished QB in league history.
What an incredible ride he’s been on since entering the league as a sixth round pick in 2000. Nobody really thought he’d cut it.
Not only did he cut it, but he turned into the winningest QB in league history. He proved that no matter how many doubters you have, anything is possible.
Props to Brady on an insane career. He’s earned some serious rest and relaxation. Now, it’s time for him to get to the booth on Fox. When one door closes, another opens. Godspeed, Brady.
… and Willie Mays takes off his Mets uniform. There will be a zillion snide remarks by Brady-haters questioning his “sincerity” because thats how our society in in 2023 … sigh. I sure hope he IS sincere.
I guess Veronica Rajek finally convinced him to call it quits. He sees how much fun Giselle is having, now it his turn. Don’t look back Tom. Have a great retirement.
I was at the game on 9/23/2001 when he replaced Bledsoe and you immediately saw his poise. I was there the next week for Brady-Manning I. If not for Tom Brady the Patriots may have 0 Super Bowl wins. Tom Brady’s career brought me a lot of joy being a former New Englander. I wish Tom the best! Go Patriots!