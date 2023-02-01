Tom Brady: ‘I’m Retiring For Good’

Videos by OutKick

Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady has retired from the NFL.

Amid speculation about his future plans, the seven-time Super Bowl champion made it clear Wednesday morning that his career is over.

Tom Brady retires. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

“I’ll get to the point right away. I’m retiring for good,” Brady announced to his social media followers and NFL fans.

He further explained, “I really thank you guys so much. To every single one of you for supporting me … Thank you for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn’t change a thing. Love you all,” Brady said as he started to get a bit emotional.”

You can watch his full retirement announcement after 23 seasons in the NFL below.

Truly grateful on this day. Thank you 🙏🏻❤️ pic.twitter.com/j2s2sezvSS — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 1, 2023

Tom Brady rides off into the sunset.

For the second time, Tom Brady has officially called it a career. This time, it’s going to stick. Truly the end of an era.

Despite speculation the seven-time Super Bowl champion would continue his career, he chose to call it quits.

What an absolutely incredible run he had in the NFL. It was unlike anything fans had ever seen before or might ever see again.

Tom Brady retires from the NFL. He says this time is for good. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

He won seven Super Bowls, threw for 89,214 yards and 649 touchdowns during regular season games and will go down as the most accomplished QB in league history.

What an incredible ride he’s been on since entering the league as a sixth round pick in 2000. Nobody really thought he’d cut it.

Not only did he cut it, but he turned into the winningest QB in league history. He proved that no matter how many doubters you have, anything is possible.

Tom Brady calls it a career and retires. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Props to Brady on an insane career. He’s earned some serious rest and relaxation. Now, it’s time for him to get to the booth on Fox. When one door closes, another opens. Godspeed, Brady.