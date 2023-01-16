Tom Brady Fan Veronika Rajek Is Pumped For Tonight’s Wild Card Game

Instagram superstar Veronika Rajek would like divorced dad Tom Brady to know he’s loved and fully supported heading into tonight’s Wild Card game against the Dallas Cowboys.

The married, 5-foot-10 Slovakian smoke show fired up her Instagram account Monday afternoon and dumped out an inspirational quote for Tommy and reminded all of her fans she’s still in love with the 45-year-old heartthrob.

Quoting Vince Lombardi — who knew Veronika was a football historian? — the superfan wrote, “I firmly believe that any man’s finest hour, the greatest fulfillment of all that he holds dear, is that moment when he has worked his heart out in a good cause and lies exhausted on the field of battle – victorious.”

And then Veronika posted a double shot of lingerie and a Tampa Bay teddy bear that served as a photoshoot prop.

Instagram superstar Veronika Rajek continues to profess her love for Tom Brady. / Instagram Story

Your move, Brady.

Diehard OutKick readers will remember back in December when Ms. Rajek turned up at a Tampa Bay game and claimed she‘s in love with No. 12. Again, keep in mind she’s married to a former University of Akron defensive lineman, so take it with a grain of salt when VR says she’s ready to do bad things to Mr. Brady.

“I saw the LEGEND and if somebody asks me again if I love Brady, yes I love him, and show me somebody who doesn’t,” the 26-year-old Rajek, who says her boobs grew like crazy one summer while drinking her dad’s beer and doing some nude sunbathing, told her supporters.

No pressure, Tom.