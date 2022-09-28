Tom Brady Becomes True Floridian, Tackles Hurricane Prep Ahead Of Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian is set to make landfall along Florida’s West Coast Wednesday afternoon as a potentially catastrophic Category 4 storm.

Thousands of Floridians are in the path of Ian, which is expected to bring nearly 160 mph winds, torrential rainfall for days, possible tornados and tremendous storm surge to the coast.

One of those Floridians is a Hurricane newbie: Tampa Bay Bucs QB Tom Brady.

Brady, now in his third season in Tampa, has been fortunate since relocating to Florida from New England. The state hasn’t seen a major hurricane in a few years, and, despite dealing with COVID, it’s been a pretty routine few seasons for the future Hall of Famer.

Not counting his recent problems at home, of course.

Anyway, Brady and the Bucs recently left Tampa for Miami to get out of the storm’s direct path, but not before he spent most of the day Tuesday just like everyone else in the state: battening down the hatches!

“I don’t know that anyone is prepared for this, but I know that I’ve been preparing all morning,” Brady said during his Let’s Go! podcast. “I’ve had to get all my stuff that’s outside, put it inside, get all the stuff on ground level up a little bit higher. I’m right here on the bay, and they’re talking about pretty high storm surges. It’s a scary thing.

“It’s really a scary thing when it hits your doorstep.”

Hurricane Ian nearing Category 5, could be historic Florida storm

Things don’t look quite as bleak for the Tampa area as they did earlier this week, but the area is still going to take a major hit – especially those homes on the water, like Brady’s. Storm surge could be up to 6-feet, which will undoubtedly pose problems for several homes.

#ian now at 155mph trying it’s best to become a cat5! This will be one of the strongest hurricanes in southwest Florida history. pic.twitter.com/GCcDW29Mmh — Jim Cantore (@JimCantore) September 28, 2022

Brady and the Bucs have been in Miami most of the week, using the Dolphins’ facility to practice until hopefully returning to Tampa ahead of Sunday’s game with Kansas City.

Maybe he’ll track down Gisele while he’s over there and start patching things up!