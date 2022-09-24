Is Tom Brady OK? Bucs QB Shares Bizarre ‘Cheese People’ Video Ahead of Packers Game

Tom Brady is having quite the season so far.

From ignoring his rest focused “veteran schedule,” to apparently vacationing with his son and ex, to creating a belief that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have become “drama central.”

But few things Brady‘s done this year have been as extremely unusual as a pre-game “hype” video he shared in advance of the Bucs’ Week 3 matchup against Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.

It’s … hard to describe. Just watch:

Week 3 at home.. The cheese people are coming! @FTX_Official pic.twitter.com/C9nalshaE4 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) September 24, 2022

What’s happening here, Tom Brady?

Why is there an alligator reclining on his back eating grapes? Do alligators eat grapes? (Note: turns out alligators do eat fruit, who knew.)

I guess the big bearded man wearing goggles is supposed to represent that it’s cold in Green Bay?

It’s also interesting that there are cheese-themed ships entering Tampa Bay, which would be quite the boat trip from Green Bay.

Back to the alligator though. Why is Tom Brady hosting an alligator for a cocktail party on what appears to be a boat?

This is weird, even for TB Times standards. There are so many questions. Too many questions.

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. (Getty Images)

No matter what, Tom Brady’s always good for some … interesting work.

He hasn’t been at his best so far this season, throwing for just two touchdowns through the first two games. And he completed just 53% of his passes against the Saints last weekend.

The Bucs are slight favorites, although based on Tom Brady’s bizarre promo video the line should probably be Packers by 100.