Tom Brady Reportedly Spent Some Of His 11-Day Camp Vacation With Son And Ex

We interrupt your evening to give you your daily Tom Brady update.

As Brady’s onion continues to be slowly peeled back, we learned just a little more about his recent whereabouts on Wednesday.

According to the Daily Mail, the Tampa QB spent part of his mysterious 11-day break from training in August visiting his son, Jack, in the Hamptons.

John “Jack” Edwards is Brady’s son from his previous relationship with ex Bridget Moynahan.

Brady evidently met his son to celebrate his 15th birthday after spending most the time away in the Bahamas with current wife Gisele Bundchen.

The pair are allegedly dealing with serious issues at the moment, and the Daily Mail reports Gisele was not seen during in the Hamptons detour, but their two children, Benjamin and Vivian, were there.

Moynahan was also reportedly in the Hamptons.

SPICY!

Sources also told the Mail that Brady was also seen on Shelter Island (not to be confused with Shutter Island – shoutout to Leo!) where Moynahan and husband Andrew Frankel spend time when they’re not in their New York City home.

SPICIER!

Tom Brady reportedly flew to the Hampton to see son Jack last month during his Bucs training camp absence. (Photo by John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Tom Brady flies to New York after Bucs win over Saints

Just to put a bow on everything — and believe me, nobody wants the gossip to stop more than I do — People Magazine reported earlier this week that Tampa Tom was back in NYC to attend Jack’s football game.

“He and a friend kept to themselves,” a source said of the trip. “His other kids weren’t with him this time. He seemed smiley and would yell out to cheer on Jack.”

Riveting intel. A modern day Columbo.

Anyway, that’s your daily Tom Brady update. The Bucs’ QB has looked pretty off through the first two weeks, and has already admitted that he’s got “sh*t going on,” so don’t be surprised when more of this stuff leaks.

In the meantime, let’s try to enjoy some Tom Brady vs. Aaron Rodgers action Sunday night for what could be the final time.

Although, to be fair, we say that every single year.