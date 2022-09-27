Tom Brady Picks Side On Butt Fumble Vs. Butt Punt

Tom Brady has picked a side in the latest NFL debate over which infamous butt blunder is funnier: the butt fumble or the butt punt.

The verdict was delivered on Brady’s weekly SiriusXM radio show with Brady announcing that he was squarely in Camp Butt Fumble.

Though he did concede that the butt punt was pretty funny too.

The most interesting thing Brady said on the topic came when he talked about the first time he saw the notorious Mark Sanchez blooper reel staple.

Obviously, Brady had a unique perspective on Sanchez getting the worst of Brandon Moore’s posterior because it happened when the Patriots were playing the Jets.

However, he said he couldn’t tell what happened until he got back to his hotel room after the game.

“I got back to my hotel and I turned on one of the networks, and they were replaying the game and I saw the butt fumble,” Brady said. “The first time I saw it I laughed out loud to myself in a room by myself for 20 seconds because I thought it was the funniest thing I’d ever seen in my life in sports.”

“The fact that our team was the beneficiary of it, and I was on the sideline still makes it one of the funniest things I ever remember in sports. I don’t think (the butt punt) topped it, but it was pretty funny.”

I think you’d be hard-pressed to find anyone willing to argue this take. Both are very funny, but there was something magical about the butt fumble.

It’s just a perfect blooper.

