Tom Brady Was Relieved Seeing The Bills OC Throw A ‘Temper Tantrum,’ Destroy Tablet

Every non-Buffalo Bills fan enjoyed watching OC Ken Dorsey throw a temper tantrum and smash a tablet following his team’s loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Nobody may have enjoyed it, and felt more relief, than Tampa Bay’s Tom Brady.

Brady has had his own run-ins with tablets this NFL season. During the Bucs’ win over the New Orleans Saints in Week 2, the veteran QB reportedly destroyed not one, but at least two tablets on the sideline.

So, seeing someone else in the league get caught on camera going berzerk and taking their frustrations out on a tablet made Brady rather happy.

“I’m not the only adult in the entire league that’s throwing temper tantrums. Thanks Ken, for taking me off the hook,” Brady joked on his ‘Let’s Go!‘ podcast.

Bills OC Ken Dorsey was not happy at the end of the game. pic.twitter.com/F7Jp5IMlFP — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 25, 2022

While we’re not endorsing the smashing of electronics, Dorsey had every right to show frustration following the Bills’ 21-19 loss to the Dolphins.

After moving the ball into field goal range with the clock winding down, Josh Allen and the Bills needed one more second to spike the ball and attempt a game-winning field goal. Before Allen could get under center, the clock hit zeros which is when Dorsey decided to go crazy in the coach’s box.

It’s never not entertaining watching people like Brady and Dorsey react like humans and show their frustration as many others would.