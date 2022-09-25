Buffalo Bills OC Ken Dorsey Has MELTDOWN After Narrow Loss To Dolphins

Super Bowl aspirations, but you lose to a rookie head coach? Miami legend and Bills OC Ken Dorsey had every reason to be pissed.

Once the clock hit all zeroes after four quarters of football between the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills, Dorsey lost his cool after a narrow loss, 21-19, and started to Hulk Smash his desk from inside the coach’s booth. The camera was cut off seconds into Dorsey’s tirade.

In what was a highly competitive showdown between the red-hot Bills and ascending Dolphins, the teams played their hinds for a win that would surely grant either team plenty of momentum heading into Week 4. Miami snagged the victory, even after almost fumbling the win away with a butt punt.

Down the stretch, Bills quarterback Josh Allen threw some errant passes that could have easily been snatched up by the Fins’ secondary. Buffalo’s offense could have been cleaner in the fourth, but it’s worth noting that players on their side struggled with overheating due to the conditions at Hard Rock Stadium, which made the Week 3 challenge a steeper uphill battle than the Bills could prepare for.

The Bills suffered their first loss of the season (2-1), and the Dolphins stay undefeated (3-0).

