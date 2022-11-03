Tom Brady And Gisele Had ‘Ironclad Prenup’ That Included ‘Billionaire Bunker’

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen apparently had an “ironclad” prenup put together way back in 2009 when the couple first got married, and the details are starting to leak.

And, despite what Jerry Reed once said, it appears the ex-couple’s assets actually DID get split pretty much right down the middle.

According to Page Six, Brady gets to keep the $17 million mansion in Miami. Right now, it’s evidently under construction, but it’s located on what’s known as “billionaire’s bunker” in Indian Creek Island.

Tom and Gisele purchased the property in 2020 and tore it down.

Billionaire Bunker lot Tom and Gisele bought in 2020.

Bündchen, meanwhile, will keep her 3-3 home she bought for a measly $1.25 million, and, according to sources, will use the Miami Beach pad as an office. An office!

Don’t worry, though. She also purchased another, much larger home in the area, and will also keep their shindig on the Nicoya Peninsula in Costa Rica.

“They both have their own separate business entities, so the separation of their wealth wasn’t that complicated in the end,” sources said. “The only other major factor was dividing up their massive property portfolio.”

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen had an ‘ironclad’ prenup.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen net worth

That’s an understatement.

Along with the two Miami mansions, Gisele’s tiny little office, and the vacation home in Costa Rica, the couple also owns houses in the Bahamas, New York City and … the Yellowstone Club in Montana!

Tom Brady and John Dutton are now the two most eligible men in Montana. Not sure even the Dutton Ranch can compete with Brady, though, who is worth around $330 million.

Bündchen, meanwhile, checks in at a cool $400 million.

None of that played any role in the divorce, though. Everything was settled back in 2009, which helped streamline things in the end.

The couple had been in the public eye for months after Brady decided to return to football in the spring, and things went south recent weeks.

The two finally decided to call it quits late last week, with both acknowledging an impending divorce on social media. Brady reportedly attempted one final Hail Mary at the end to save the marriage, but was ‘too little, too late.’