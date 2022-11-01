Bucs’ Tom Brady Publicly Addresses Divorce To Gisele Bündchen, Staying Resilient Through Bad Times

Tom Brady is playing through one of the worst years of his NFL career.

Having to juggle putting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on his back with an off-the-field divorce to longtime wife Gisele Bündchen has been a daunting task for the 45-year-old.

Though he’s shown signs of struggle, Brady has yet to showcase a desire to quit.

The seven-time Super Bowl champ was back on the Let’s Go! podcast (co-starring Jim Gray and Larry Fitzgerald) to publicly address his divorce from Bündchen and to share how he balances it with struggles on the football field.

“I think there’s a lot of professionals in life that go through things that they deal with at work and they deal with at home,” Brady shared.

“Obviously, the good news is it’s a very amicable situation, and I’m really focused on two things: taking care of my family and certainly my children, and, secondly, doing the best job I can to win football games.”

When asked about maintaining composure as a public figure, Brady explained that the NFL lifestyle has consisted of airing dirty laundry in public and learning to play through it.

“That’s what professionals do,” Brady said. “You focus at work when it’s time to work, and then when you come home you focus on the priorities that are at home. All you can do is the best you could do. That’s what I’ll just continue to do as long as I’m working and as long as I’m being a dad.”

Tampa Bay lost to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night to drop to 3-5 on the season. With the Bucs slotted at second in the NFC South, Brady contends that the team still has a shot at establishing themselves as the division alpha, behind the Atlanta Falcons (4-4).

Brady has ramped up his frustrations on the sidelines, most recently seen during Thursday night’s game against Baltimore where he let his anger out on Bucs center Robert Hainsey.

Jim Gray asked Brady about what’s been going on with the Bucs.

“What’s going on? I’ve gotten that question quite a bit lately and, you know, I think we’re trying to get it right and we just haven’t figured it out yet,” Brady admitted.

“We just haven’t played well enough. And we’re not getting the ball in the endzone enough. And we’re not making plays that we’re capable of making. There’s a lot of statistics you can point to and a lot of things that are going to be below the line so to speak.

“We’re just not getting the job done and we’ve got to go work harder and stronger and more emotional in a positive way in order to stop the losing momentum and get it turned around. Again, another silver lining is our division, none of the teams in our division have great records, so what we do from here, it’s all ahead of us.”