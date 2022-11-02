Tom Brady Threw Hail Mary To Save Marriage, But ‘Too Little, Too Late’

Tom Brady reportedly threw one final Hail Mary to save his 13-year marriage to Gisele Bündchen, but the pass fell incomplete.

The couple has been in the public eye for months now after Brady decided to return to football in the spring, and things have gone from bad to dire in recent weeks.

The two finally decided to call it quits late last week, with both acknowledging an impending divorce on social media, but it appears Brady didn’t go down without a fight.

Sources told People Magazine that Brady, 45, was willing to do “whatever he needed to do to fix things” because he “didn’t want the kids to have divorced parents.”

The future Hall of Famer reportedly even said he would go to therapy, counseling and “whatever it took” to salvage the marriage, but Bündchen essentially said sorry, pal. It’s over.

“(She felt it was) too little, too late,” sources said, adding that Brady was “too busy following his passion” while leaving Gisele at home to parent the kids alone.

Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady called it quits last week. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

Divorcing Gisele was “never Tom Brady’s idea”

Yikes. Truth bombs hurt, and this one cut Brady deep.

Look, as a kid of not one, but two divorces, I totally get Brady’s last-ditch plea here. Sources even went on to say that splitting up was “never Tom’s idea,” and I buy that.

But he had a chance to ride off into the sunset last spring when he retired, but chose to come back for one last hoorah, and that was the beginning of the end with Gisele.

The fact that the Bucs absolutely STINK makes this so much worse, too.

I don’t know, I’m getting some serious ‘It’s A Wonderful Life’ vibes from this whole situation, and I do not like it.

Anyway, what’s done is done, and life goes on.

Gisele Bundchen celebrating Tom Brady winning a Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Brady is now focused on being the best father possible, reportedly going to “Parents Stabilization” courses, and trying to get the 3-5 Bucs out of the NFC South cellar.

And hey, he still seems to have his sense of humor, dressing up as the Grim Reaper while taking the kiddos trick-or-treating earlier this week.

The first step to recovery is making fun of yourself, I always say. Good start, Tom.