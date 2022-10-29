Tom Brady & Gisele’s Florida House Is For Sale

Someone other than The Brady Bundch will soon be living in the Tampa, Florida house previously occupied by Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen. After announcing on Friday that they’re divorcing, Brady and Gisele’s house is for sale.

If you’re in the market and have an extra $13 million or so laying around, this pad can be yours. But act fast – a property this well known is likely to sell quicker than Brady’s on-field decline.

Per realtor.com, the home has an asking price of $12,499,999.

The house is 6,500 square feet and has six beds and six baths. Brady and Gisele have been living in the home with their kids since shortly after Tom joined the Buccaneers in 2020. In addition to a pool, wine cellar, elevator and other rich people amenities, the home also sits on the bay. Which is convenient, considering the property also includes a boat lift and private dock.

Brady And Gisele’s (Former) House Is Located In Davis Islands

Gisele and Brady won’t have to worry about selling the home and haggling over closing costs while in the midst of a divorce. The ex-couple didn’t own this pad. They were renting while building a massive mansion elsewhere in Tampa that remains unfinished.

Brady And Gisele Married In 2009

Should you snatch up this pricey Florida pad and feel the need to redecorate, you’re in luck. There’s a target less than 7 miles away. And frankly, you can’t beat those prices. And if the idea of refurnishing a 6,500 square foot home has you stressed, you can blow off some steam at the local yoga hangout – Yoga Loft Tampa – which is less than 15 minutes away by car.

Or, if like Tom Brady, you’re recently single, maybe you’re seeking something a bit more exciting than Target. And maybe the yoga pants aren’t quite as forgiving as they used be. No problem, blow off some steam at Mons Venus World Famous Nude Strip Club. The Tampa club is just 6.8 miles from your Bay-front estate.

Florida House Overlooks The Tampa Bay

As Realtor.com describes it, there is seemingly plenty of space to blow off steam should the next residents find themselves in a Brady and Gisele-like lovers quarrel:

“Abundant natural light throughout the home. 4 Car garage, rooftop terrace perfect for entertaining or happy hour sunsets. Open floor plan, custom wine cellar, elevator. The chef kitchen has Wolf appliances, a sub-zero double door fridge, Marble countertops with one of the most amazing views. Custom built home by HomeWorks in 2019.”

I don’t know what Wolf appliances are, but I also don’t have $13 mill to plunk dad. But I bet they’re nice.

Like what you see? If you put $2.5 million down (that’s all?), this home is yours for only a hair over $78,000 per month over the 30 years.

