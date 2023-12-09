The New York Times’ 71 Most Stylish ‘People’ Is The Dumbest List You’ve Ever Seen

Videos by OutKick

Every year, the New York Times releases its list of the most stylish people.

It’s not really a style award. Not at all, actually. It’s just an opportunity for the Times to prop up some celebrities and politicians while also filling space with evergreen content while their entertainment reporters go on vacation for the holidays.

Of course, this year’s list had all the usual famous people. Beyoncé topped the list along with Gwyneth Paltrow, Pharrell Williams and America’s newest power couple Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. Martha Stewart was featured for her Sports Illustrated bikini photo shoot. And stars like Pedro Pascal, Margot Robbie, Pam Anderson and David and Victoria Beckham made the cut, too.

(Getty Images)

There’s no solid criteria for making the Most Stylish People list. As a matter of fact, you don’t even have to be people. But we’ll get to that in a second.

The subjects simply “reflect the ways that the Styles desk defines its coverage: high and low; fun and serious; curious and open-minded; reveling in characters; appreciating the material world; inviting everyone to the party.”

So without further ado, let’s look take a look at who caught the New York Times‘ attention this year.

‘Most Stylish’ in 2023?

Dylan Mulvaney:

Because, of course, it’s not a 2023 list unless Dylan Mulvaney is on it. We have to honor the world’s richest and most obnoxious transgender influencer at every possible opportunity.

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Jeff Bezos’ Boat:

Yes, you read that right. You don’t even have to be a person to make the list of Most Stylish People. You can just be Jeff Bezos’ boat. But at least it has a statue of a person on the bow.

“When the boat set sail, many started to see Lauren Sánchez, the former news anchor who became engaged to the Amazon founder in May, in its figurehead,” the Times reporter wrote.

Fortunately, Lauren cleared this one up for us. She said if the golden lady were modeled after her, it would have bigger boobs.

Jeff Bezos’ Schooner voted as one of the most stylish by The Golden ish pic.twitter.com/23kdzBaMLQ — Christine King (@ckwest542) December 6, 2023

The Las Vegas Sphere:

This just keeps getting dumber.

Look, the Sphere is awesome. But why is it on the list of Most Stylish People? NYT, It might be time to rename the list to “People And Stuff We Think Is Cool.”

(Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Justin Jones:

There’s the political agenda I was waiting for. In case you don’t remember, Justin Jones was expelled from the Tennessee legislature in April for participating in a protest on the House floor.

According to the NYT, his white suit became “a potent political symbol.”

(Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

The A.I. Pope:

In case you had any hope of salvaging this list, I’ll go ahead and ruin it for you now. The viral A.I.-generated image of Pope Francis in a puffer jacket is one of the Times‘ most stylish people.

AI-generated image of Pope Francis goes viral online. pic.twitter.com/ap7N099wpy — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) March 25, 2023

Emo Jimmy Butler:

Not regular Jimmy Butler, though. Just the emo version who showed up for Miami Heat Media Day in October.

(Photo by Sam Navarro/Getty Images)

Karl Jenkins:

This Welsh composer was accused of being Meghan Markle in disguise during King Charles’ coronation in May.

He’s a real guy, though. And very stylish.

That’s Meghan Markle under disguise. pic.twitter.com/5PcOVqsEeH — Chris Rose (@ArchRose90) May 6, 2023

The Cockroach at The Met Gala:

A cockroach stole the show at this year’s Met Gala — a.k.a. the Super Bowl of narcissistic douchiness — and wreaked havoc until some monster stepped on him.

RIP, little guy. At least you’ll be forever memorialized on the dumbest list of all time.

This has me inspired, though — to create a far-superior “2023 OutKick Most Stylish People” list. Please send your candidates to Amber.Harding@OutKick.com for consideration.

And since there are apparently no rules at all, I already have some ideas.

I’d like to nominate the fake Los Angeles Chargers fan, Mike McDaniel’s shoe collection and the mysterious cocaine baggie someone left in the White House.

Follow Amber on X at @TheAmberHarding or email her at Amber.Harding@OutKick.com.