Are We Sure Viral Chargers Fan Isn’t A Paid Actor?

Videos by OutKick

Social media users speculated on Tuesday that the viral Chargers fan during last night’s Monday Night Football matchup was a paid actor.

NBC Sports blogger Mike Florio suggested the Chargers paid the woman to generate headlines and positive attention.

“So, yeah, I’m inclined to think it was all arranged. And that she left SoFi Stadium with a paycheck for her efforts to create the impression that the Chargers actually have passionate, obsessive fans. And that the viral video could help her get another acting gig, even if it’s pretending to be a fan of some other sports team,” wrote Florio.

The broadcast frequently showed the woman working through all of the emotions as the Chargers lost yet another nail-biter, this time to the Cowboys.

By now, you’ve seen her:

Before 4th and Goal: 😬



After a TD on 4th and Goal: 😁 pic.twitter.com/qYT1heJKdE — NFL (@NFL) October 17, 2023

Hmm.

No team in the NFL has fewer fans than the Chargers. The team has struggled to capture any significant market share of the Los Angeles fan base. And the game did take place in Hollywood, after all.

In fact, we at OutKick debated Tuesday morning whether the woman was a true fan or a wannabe actress.

But according to NFL Network, there shall be a debate no more.

Tom Pelissero reports that the woman is a season ticket holder; not an actor.

“Sorry, conspiracy theorists: The #Chargers fan who went viral Monday night and her husband are season ticket holders who rent cabana suites every season for multiple games, I’m told,” says Pelissero.

“They’re true diehard fans — not actors — and wanted to get the word out.”

Pelissero is a top-notch reporter. So, far be it for anyone to question his information.

Then again, what he reported is exactly what a paid actor would tell him. A true performer never breaks character.

Plus, “diehard” and “Chargers fan” are what we call an oxymoron.

So, we can’t rule out the paid actor theory just yet. We remain intrigued.

The Chargers host the Bears in Los Angeles in two weeks. If the woman is in the suite again, we will be sure to circle back.

By the way, how much would you charge to be a Chargers fan? The NFL could be looking for candidates.