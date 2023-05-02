Score One For Symbolism: Cockroach Walks Met Gala Red Carpet, Steals Cameras From Idiots Like Jared Leto

Videos by OutKick

The Met Gala is the Super Bowl of narcissistic douchiness. A cavalcade of people with egos that are somehow simultaneously massive and incredibly weak dressing like idiots in hopes of getting the attention they so desperately crave.

That’s why it made me so happy to see that some headlines and cameras were stolen away from these pompous tools by a cockroach.

An honest to God cockroach.

If that isn’t symbolic of this kind of event — as well as a testament to the lack of cleanliness in New York City — I’m not sure what is.

A gross insect that brings virtually nothing of value to the table wandering down a red carpet? It’s so perfect…are we sure it didn’t get an official invite?

Attention seekers like actor Jared Leto (left; in catsuit) were upstaged by a cockroach like the one seen on the right. (Getty Images)

That Cockroach Stole The Spotlight From Some Of Hollywood’s Worst

That filthy bug was still more interesting than the always-insufferable Jared Leto. That dude showed up to this annual douche carnival dressed in an anatomically accurate cat mascot costume.

Why? Because that dude is just the worst.

He’s an average at best actor (and that might be generous) and his band blows. The only way he stays remotely relevant is by doing dumb things like this or sending a dead rat to his castmate because he’s in character as the Joker, maaaaaaaan.

In fairness, he really is an impressive method actor. He stays in character as a hateable ass practically all the time.

The fact that even one camera shifted focus away from talentless hacks dressed like morons to capture a random cockroach is objectively hilarious.

Kevin Mazur poses with his photo of the cockroach at the #MetGala. https://t.co/OcPy5ckhQN pic.twitter.com/MFkFn8eyUk — Variety (@Variety) May 2, 2023

Of course, that kind of upstaging wouldn’t be tolerated for long. One of the monsters who attended the event stepped on the Met Gala cockroach.

It is with deep sadness that we must report the #MetGala cockroach was stepped on. #RIP pic.twitter.com/cqtmfFNaKV — Variety (@Variety) May 2, 2023

Far be it from me to accuse anyone, but this has the work of Jared Leto written all over it.

Here’s to you, Met Gala cockroach. May you go down in the annals of gross New York animal history alongside Pizza Rat.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle