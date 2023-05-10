Welsh Composer Confirms That, No, He Isn’t Meghan Markle In Disguise

Videos by OutKick

We all know that Meghan Markle is unlikeable, but you have to hand it to her; she’s living rent-free in a lot of people’s heads.

She didn’t fly “across the pond” for her father-in-law’s coronation. Honestly, I can’t blame her. Coronations are up there on the Snooze-O-Meter with weddings, graduations and someone else’s kid’s recital.

Still, despite knowing that the woman who was paid $18 million to do a dozen podcast episodes in a year and a half wasn’t going to be in attendance, people said they saw her.

Only they said she was in disguise, and he was this guy.

That’s Meghan Markle under disguise. pic.twitter.com/5PcOVqsEeH — Chris Rose (@ArchRose90) May 6, 2023

Real ones know that that isn’t Markle, that’s Welsh composer Sir Karl Jenkins. They played some of his music at the coronation and back in what historians call “the day,” he was part of a prog-rock band called Soft Machine.

Sir Jenkins posted a video on TikTok dispelling once and for all that he isn’t Meghan Markle incognito.

Sir Karl Jenkins Confirmed His Identity

“My name is Sir Karl Jenkins,” he said. “I understand there has been quite a lot of interest in me since I appeared at the Coronation of King Charles III.

“I was quite surprised that some people thought I was Meghan Markle in disguise,” Jenkins said. “Someone wrote I was there, whoever I was, to steal the crown jewels.”

He of course was there because his music was being played, but he did joke that he does always look the way he did at the coronation.

“Oh, and my mustache has been referred to in The Times as well,” he said about that sweet lip ferret of his. “But I’ve had the mustache since I was 18 years old. It was very trendy then. So that’s me. Nothing sinister about it or surprising at all,” Jenkins said.

I mean, I’m certainly convinced that that’s noted eco-hypocrite Meghan Markle.

Although, on the off chance that it is, she can do one hell of a Welsh accent.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle