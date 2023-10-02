Jimmy Butler Rocks Emo Style For Miami Heat Media Day

Videos by OutKick

You gotta look your best on school picture day! And Jimmy Butler did not disappoint.

The Miami Heat star showed up to media day on Monday with a brand new look. He’s gone full emo — long, straightened hairdo, lip and eyebrow piercings, the whole package.

Nobody does Media Day like Jimmy Butler does Media Day pic.twitter.com/mjCCblN2rz — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) October 2, 2023

“This is my emotional state,” Butler told reporters. “I’m one with my emotions. So, this is what you get.”

And to really commit to the bit, Butler had The Used’s “The Taste of Ink” playing over the speakers as he posed for photos with Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo.

The headshots players take during media day are used throughout the season during broadcasts, in game programs and on promotional materials. So Butler realized he could get months of laughs if he just looked completely ridiculous on media day.

Last year, the six-time NBA All-Star rocked hair extensions and told reporters he was simply trying something new to piss off the Internet.

But he’s really done the opposite of pissing off the Internet. In fact, the Internet is delighted with the new emo Jimmy look.

Bam Adebayo: "The whole lip ring is annoying."



Jimmy Butler: "Look, I gotta stay in character."



Bam: "Sh*t. You get a haircut for Media Day."



Jimmy: "This is my halloween." 😂



(via jimmybutler/IG)pic.twitter.com/CvSIyN50fx — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 2, 2023

Jimmy butler day one of training camp pic.twitter.com/W9NZuSG9sq — Gomesy (@OGgomesy) October 2, 2023

Idk who Jimmy Butler is but based on my knowledge of the NBA he’s the official Bad Bitch of the NBA — THICQRENIQUA 🌞 (@tyreniqua) October 2, 2023

Jimmy Butler at media day pic.twitter.com/y1yZLxk95e — Craigory Smith, KXCN (@nihilist_bucks) October 2, 2023

Jimmy Butler Eat World https://t.co/zA67VH5EgG — jeremy taché (@jeremytache) October 2, 2023

Cuz tonight will be the night that I will ball 🏀 for yewwww#nba #jimmybutler #mediaday pic.twitter.com/kIlP5YGgcm — Modern Notoriety (@ModernNotoriety) October 2, 2023

Not gonna lie. “Jimmy Butler Eat World” had me crying.

Anyway, the Heat could use a little levity after they missed out on a Damian Lillard trade last week. Even without Dame, though, Butler promises Miami is going all the way in 2023-24.

“We’ll see y’all in the Finals in June. This is our year. This is the one,” he said. “And this one’s gonna feel real good.”

This coming from a guy who is currently very much in his feels.