Jimmy Butler Rocks Emo Style For Miami Heat Media Day

You gotta look your best on school picture day! And Jimmy Butler did not disappoint.
The Miami Heat star showed up to media day on Monday with a brand new look. He’s gone full emo — long, straightened hairdo, lip and eyebrow piercings, the whole package.
“This is my emotional state,” Butler told reporters. “I’m one with my emotions. So, this is what you get.”
And to really commit to the bit, Butler had The Used’s “The Taste of Ink” playing over the speakers as he posed for photos with Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo.
The headshots players take during media day are used throughout the season during broadcasts, in game programs and on promotional materials. So Butler realized he could get months of laughs if he just looked completely ridiculous on media day.
Last year, the six-time NBA All-Star rocked hair extensions and told reporters he was simply trying something new to piss off the Internet.
But he’s really done the opposite of pissing off the Internet. In fact, the Internet is delighted with the new emo Jimmy look.
Jimmy butler day one of training camp pic.twitter.com/W9NZuSG9sq— Gomesy (@OGgomesy) October 2, 2023
Not gonna lie. “Jimmy Butler Eat World” had me crying.
Anyway, the Heat could use a little levity after they missed out on a Damian Lillard trade last week. Even without Dame, though, Butler promises Miami is going all the way in 2023-24.
“We’ll see y’all in the Finals in June. This is our year. This is the one,” he said. “And this one’s gonna feel real good.”
This coming from a guy who is currently very much in his feels.