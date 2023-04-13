The Most Important Question the Media Never Asks Gavin Newsom

Videos by OutKick

California Governor Gavin Newsom has been on a relentless media tour over the past few weeks.

Newsom’s claimed that this tour is to promote democracy, which he says is under attack by Republicans.

This nonsensical assertion is contradicted by his own actions, including signing multiple pieces of legislation designed to restrict first amendment rights.

One such example is a law designed to encourage social media companies to engage in California-desired censorship. That law is so pernicious it’s led to a lawsuit from satire site The Babylon Bee.

Newsom also signed legislation designed to censor doctors in conversation with their patients about COVID.

That bill was so atrocious it was described as “chilling” and “dangerous” by legal experts.

But none of that awe-inspiring hypocrisy was enough to stop Newsom from embarking on his delusional media tour.

Naturally, none of his media partners like Jen Psaki have asked about his deeply entrenched hypocrisy. Instead they’ve provided opportunities for him to lecture his nemesis, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

"He's going to get rolled by Trump… Honestly, if I were offering political advice, I would tell him to pack it up and wait a few years and actually do some of the hard work…not just identity and culture war." pic.twitter.com/FxkOHp8obz — MAGA 𝘰𝘳𝘪𝘨𝘪𝘯𝘢𝘭𝘪𝘴𝘵 (@MAGAoriginalist) April 9, 2023

That’s bad enough, but they’ve also avoided asking him the most obvious of questions. If Newsom is doing such a spectacular job in comparison to DeSantis, why are so many people fleeing California and why are so many moving to Florida?

Gavin Newsom Gets to Ignore the Obvious

It was abundantly clear as far back as December 2022 that California was hemorrhaging residents. Mostly to the benefit of Florida.

It’s an inarguable reality that California has lost a substantial portion of its population and its revenue, while Florida surges.

So why is Newsom not being asked about it?

If Californians were happy with the job he’s doing, why aren’t they staying?

In just a few years, California’s lost 1.3% of its population. That’s a staggering drop for a state that previously led the country in growth and provided endless opportunity.

Meanwhile, Florida’s had a massive influx of new residents, more than any other state.

It’s not just people voting with their feet. Comparisons of their managerial styles also don’t reflect well on Gavin Newsom.

California estimated a massive $22.5 billion budget deficit. Except even that underestimated just how bad things are going in the Golden State.

Instead, Newsom may have underestimated by another $7 billion, thanks to significantly less tax revenue than expected.

Florida, meanwhile, has a $22 billion surplus.

But hey, at least Californians pay one of the highest state income tax rates in the country. To go along with some of the highest gas prices, due in part to the state’s onerous gas tax. And exceptionally high electricity prices.

Why does no one in the media ask him why this stark contrast exists?

California’s Protected by Ideology

Of course, the answer is obvious. They don’t want to.

They know what the data says, that Californians are leaving in record numbers while Americans flee to the free state of Florida. They know that Florida outperforms California by virtually every measure.

So why hurt one of their own?

Newsom shares their progressive ideology, and despite California demonstrably failing, they’re happy to protect him.

San Francisco’s becoming a rolling punch line, with even prominent Democrats admitting that liberals are ruining the city.

The homeless crisis has exploded, years after Newsom unveiled his plan to “end homelessness.”

His record on COVID mandates and policy was equally atrocious. Newsom enforced mask mandates, vaccine mandates and even wanted to force schoolchildren to get vaccinated, in direct contradiction to the WHO.

But none of that matters to the media, what matters is hurting Ron DeSantis. So they’re happy to play along and provide Newsom the stage he so desperately desires.

This is how the media shows their bias, not just in what they chose to cover, or how they cover it. But also in what they choose to hide from their audience.