Democrat Actress calls San Francisco a ‘S***hole,’ Says Liberals Are ‘Ruining Cities’ After Prominent Murder

Videos by OutKick

Even some prominent Democrats are finally waking up to the reality of one-party liberal rule in major cities like San Francisco.

The City by the Bay has become the poster child for the rise in crime and general lawlessness in Democrat run jurisdictions.

READ: NEW YORK GOVERNOR AND SAN FRANCISCO MAYOR FIGHT OVER WHICH IS WORSE AT HANDLING CRIME

That conversation has become even more relevant in recent days as a major tech company founder was stabbed to death in the city.

Actress Sara Foster, daughter of legendary musician and producer David Foster, spoke out recently in response and was not pleased.

She shared an image of Bob Lee, the 43-year-old founder of CashApp and his family on social media with the caption: “I have no words,” she wrote. “SF is a complete s—hole. I am a registered democrat and feel confident saying liberal politicians are ruining cities.”

Foster continued, “Disgusting. My heart breaks for this family.”

Welcome to San Francisco.

NEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 17: Sara Foster attends Fashion Island’s StyleWeekOC In Partnership With SIMPLY – Day Two at Fashion Island on September 17, 2022 in Newport Beach, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Fashion Island)

Foster Shows the Problems With San Francisco and the Modern Left

When even Democrats are speaking out about the decline of once-great cities like San Francisco, you know there’s a significant problem.

While it’s encouraging that prominent individuals like Foster, who come from the left, are speaking out about crime and correctly identifying who to blame, they don’t accept their own complicity in creating this mess.

Liberals have universally voted for, and will continue to vote for, the same politicians who’ve overseen San Francisco’s descent.

Progressive prosecutors and liberal mayors have ruined what should be signature cities in the United States. All with the support and encouragement of fanatical voters who won’t admit their policies have failed.

Foster noticing and commenting on the ultimate cause of these problems is notable, however. Someone with her platform being brave enough to speak out may embolden others who’ve realized one party liberalism doesn’t work.

And if not, well, San Francisco and other Democrat run cities will continue to decline while doing more of what they know doesn’t work.