California Lost More Residents Than Any Other State in 2022, Florida is Fastest Growing

The public is overwhelmingly rejecting the far left ideology and endless mandates of California.

As if we needed any more confirmation, Americans are choosing freedom and competence instead of California mismanagement.

That’s one of the key takeaways from the latest U.S. Census estimates of population changes in 2022.

According to their press release, California had the largest net domestic outflow in the country. Over 340,000 more people left the state for other locations in just one year.

This continues a trend that started in 2020 as the nation’s harshest lockdowns and strictest mandates pushed residents away.

In fact, Governor Gavin Newsom’s own in-laws fled the state for Florida, as many others have.

READ: GAVIN NEWSOM’S IN-LAWS LEFT CALIFORNIA TO MOVE TO FLORIDA

Newsom, perhaps the key contributor to this debacle, has now overseen three consecutive years of population loss.

In 2020, the census estimated the state’s population was 39,538,223. That’s now dropped to 39,029,342, a stunning 508,881 loss in just two years. California’s lost nearly the entire population of Wyoming since 2020 after growing essentially every year in history.

This far outpaced expectations, as the state’s demographer told the Associated Press he believed there’d be growth in 2022.

“I think we will be looking at positive growth when we talk about the year 2022,” he said.



Great work Gavin! The inevitable presidential run should be extremely entertaining, if nothing else.

ANTIOCH, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 11: California Gov. Gavin Newsom looks on during a visit the Antioch Water Treatment Plant on August 11, 2022 in Antioch, California. California Gov. Gavin Newsom visited a desalination plant that is under construction at the Antioch Water Treatment Plant where he announced water supply actions that the state is taking to adapt to hotter, drier conditions caused by climate change. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Florida Wins While California Loses

The Newsom-induced dramatic collapse stands in stark contrast to the tremendous winning streak in Florida.

Ron DeSantis, Newsom’s polar opposite, has created a culture of freedom, competent governance, and pro-parent policies.

As a result, for the first time since 1957, Florida led the country in population growth.

While California’s lost 1.3% of its population, Florida gained nearly 2% in a single year.

It’s no wonder DeSantis won reelection in a massive blowout. Americans from all over are seeing Florida as a shining beacon of freedom and sanity.

Newsom’s California, meanwhile, is the land of endless mandates and woke absurdity.

These trends will only intensify as many of California’s sane residents flee in the years to come.

Domestic migration tells the story, with a compelling message: Florida is the future.