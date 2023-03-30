World Health Organization Doesn’t Recommend Healthy Young People Get The COVID Vaccine

Videos by OutKick

In a stunning rebuke to the CDC and FDA, the World Health Organization has said that young healthy people do not need to get the COVID vaccines.

The WHO posted updated guidance on their website, which created a new hierarchy of priorities for COVID vaccination. Groups are now labeled high, medium, or low for “risk of severe disease and death.”

As such, healthy children between the ages of 6 months and 17 years are placed in the “low” risk category.

The organization’s updated guidance also explained that traditional vaccines for illnesses such as rotavirus, measles, polio and pneumococcal conjugate have a much more significant benefit for children.

A press release from the WHO’s Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization said that “Countries should consider their specific context in deciding whether to continue vaccinating low-risk groups, like healthy children and adolescents, while not compromising the routine vaccines that are so crucial for the health and well-being of this age group.”

This is a tremendous departure from the recommendations of U.S. based health agencies like the CDC and FDA. Not to mention the advice of the Biden White House’s chief medical advisor, Dr. Anthony Fauci.

BETHESDA, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 22: Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, prepares to receive his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the National Institutes of Health on December 22, 2020 in Bethesda, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Semansky-Pool/Getty Images)

WHO Advice on COVID Vaccines Contradicts US ‘Experts’

The CDC has long been seen as an international outlier when it comes to vaccine guidance.

As far back as January 2022, Sweden declined to recommend COVID vaccination for those under the age of 12. The country’s health agency said that children were at “low risk” of severe illness and that they didn’t see “any clear benefit.”

Meanwhile the CDC recommends that every child over six months of age get vaccinated. They’ve also relentlessly promoted boosters to anyone over the age of five.

The FDA has also rubber stamped approvals for younger age groups, despite the lack of benefits and limited data.

Fauci, of course, has also been a fierce proponent of children getting every available COVID shot.

As late as summer 2021, as evidence showed that highly vaccinated countries like Singapore were seeing huge surges of infection, Fauci defended and encouraged vaccine mandates for children. His assertion that it was a “good idea,’ almost certainly contributed to the rapid proliferation of mandates in anti-science states like California.

READ: CALIFORNIA BACKS DOWN, WON’T MANDATE COVID-19 VACCINES FOR CHILDREN

Thankfully, Gavin Newsom backed down from his indefensible mandates. But the recent WHO recommendations stand in direct opposition to Newsom’s past comments.

“The state already requires that students are vaccinated against viruses that cause measles, mumps, and rubella – there’s no reason why we wouldn’t do the same for COVID-19,” Newsom explained in justification of his mandates.

Except the World Health Organization’s guidance specifically negates that argument, as the COVID vaccines are much less effective than those targeting other diseases.

Unsurprisingly, Newsom has not acknowledged the contradiction and that his “follow the science” stance was proven wrong.

Flaws In the System

This update shows how disastrous the phrase “follow the science” has proven to be.

Science is an ever-changing and updating process, not an immutable set of universally agreed upon concepts.

Yet in an effort to promote universal compliance with their mandates, authoritarian policies and demands, public health “experts” and politicians ignored uncertainty.

There was never any data suggesting that young healthy children should receive the COVID vaccine. But agencies and advisors like Fauci likely caved to political pressure from terrified liberal parents and media outlets, who demanded the ability to vaccinate their children.

Much the same way that misinformation from the left led to Democrats wildly overestimating the risk of COVID hospitalization, their efforts to terrify the public led to unnecessary fear of the impact to kids.

Once these “experts” and agencies committed to universal vaccination, they had no choice but to ignore the evidence and move full steam ahead. The only thing more consistent than their ability to be wrong is their ability to never admit mistakes.

Any discussion of risk-benefit analysis was quickly tossed out, despite the risk of myocarditis, especially for young men.

Many European health agencies and now the WHO have wildly different guidance from the CDC and FDA on COVID vaccines for young people. The fact that qualified scientists have vastly different opinions shows how insane “follow the science” actually is in practice.

Educational institutions rushed to follow the advice of the CDC and Dr. Fauci, because they share political allegiances. Now their decisions look even more inexcusable.

The incompetence and dangerous assertions of certainty among U.S. public health agencies has been a remarkably consistent part of the COVID story.

The WHO’s update helps further cement that disgraceful, inexcusable legacy.