Ron DeSantis Is Best Option To Defeat Slimy Gavin Newsom: Tomi Lahren

In case you’ve been living under a rock, let me help you out, Gavin Newsom is most definitely getting ready to run for president.

You thought Joe was bad? You haven’t seen anything yet.

It’s time for Final Thoughts.

For months Gavin Newsom has been dropping hints he’s gonna run for president in 2024.

It’s been like an Easter egg hunt but instead of Easter eggs, he’s been leaving us a trail of hair gel slime and the slick is getting thicker by the day.

From the constant attacks on conservative red state governors like and especially – Governor Ron DeSantis – to his multiple national media appearances and even his little visit to the southern border, I mean my God we get it already, you’re running for office, Gavin.

He might as well hang his hair dryer in the White House bathroom at this point, I’m sure Joe wouldn’t notice.

Well now he’s launched his “Campaign for Democracy” tour – apparently he also wants to get the hell out of California, because he’s traveling to red states to “take on authoritarian leaders” he says are “directly attacking our freedoms,” well..it couldn’t be more obvious.

And by freedoms, he means he’s fighting for genital mutilation of minors, drag queens for kiddos and unfettered abortions.

As for the other freedoms, well not so much

Jen Psaki: There was a pretty startling split screen. You had a thousand kids in Nashville out there protesting the lack of action on gun reform measures. While, you had Governor DeSantis signing a bill on permit-less carry behind closed doors. What did you make of that?

Gavin Newsom: Scared to death.

Jen Psaki: Who is he scared of?

Gavin Newsom: Scared of the people.

Jen Psaki: Scared of the people in Florida?

Gavin Newsom: Yeah. That overwhelmingly oppose that position. I think the majority of NRA members, you know, probably oppose that position. No background checks, no back, no background, None? Really? I mean, no, no training? Why would we do that with weapons of war?

Jen Psaki: Which is what permit-less carry means.

Gavin Newsom:That’s extreme in the extreme.

The man is a tyrant and he’s run his own state into the ground – I know I used to live there.

Imagine what he’d do to this country.

He is going to run, folks. They will shove Joe off to the side I’d say by mid-summer and make it look like it was “his idea,” and then boom boom pow, Gavin will announce and he will be the nominee.

And guess what, if we don’t play this really well and I mean like really well, he will win.

And I know what you’re thinking, California is such a damn mess there’s no way average Americans would vote for him – he’s too extreme.

Wrong. The Democrat machine is so strong- and quite frankly it’s been birthed and raised in California- that they could probably put up a paper cup and have a decent shot at winning the general. Early voting, ballot harvesting, mega fundraising- all of it- the model started in California and Gavin, he knows it well.

One person is suited to take on Newsom

So listen, I’m gonna be real honest with you now and it’s gonna piss some of you off but so be it..Ron DeSantis is the only one who can beat Gavin.

GARDEN CITY, NEW YORK – APRIL 1: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis gives a political speech at the Cradle of Aviation Museum, April 1, 2023 in Garden City, New York. (Photo by Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty Images)

I love Trump but when 50% of Americans believe this latest indictment witch hunt against him is serious and with 50% already saying he should suspend his campaign- we aren’t gonna get enough Independents to win this time.

It ain’t 2016 and it’s not even 2020, it’s way worse. Popularity and electability are two very different animals.

The ONLY person who has a chance is Ron DeSantis.

He’s got the most compelling case against Gavin Newsom. Look at how many people- AND businesses big and small- fled California for Florida in the last 3 years.

The stark differences in their handling of COVID and freedom and masks and vaccines and taxes and regulations and crime- all of it bodes very well for Ron DeSantis and very bad for Gavin.

Florida is a thriving paradise and California is an overpriced hellhole with an ocean view.

Hell, even Gavin’s own in-laws fled to Florida!

So to all those out there on the conservative side who think it’s a good strategy to nose-dive DeSantis out of loyalty to Trump- you’re not seeing the bigger picture.

You can scream MAGA from the mountain tops- hell you can tattoo it across your butt cheek for all I care- but all that gusto ain’t gonna do crap if we lose in 2024- again.

I love Trump too, but this is just the place we are in and if you put your emotions aside, I think you know I’m right.

