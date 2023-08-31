The Box Office Is Saved: Taylor Swift To Release Live ‘Eras’ Concert Film Next Month

Videos by OutKick

If you were one of the many people that were unable to see Taylor Swift in concert because you needed to spend the money on your mortgage, fear not because you soon can.

On October 13, movie theaters across the country will release “Taylor Swift | “The Eras Tour,” presumably so Taylor can dominate the box office like she’s dominated everything else this year.

The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I’m overjoyed to tell you that it’ll be coming to the big screen soon 😆 Starting Oct 13th you’ll be able to experience the concert film in theaters in North America! Tickets are on sale now at… pic.twitter.com/eKRqS8C7d1 — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 31, 2023

The concert was taped from one of Swift’s earlier shows this year and will feature not only the three-hour-plus show, but also behind the scenes footage as well.

Any theater that is actually smart and wants to make money will most likely be carrying the film, with AMC pledging to show it at least four times a day during the initial rollout. Knowing the power of Swift, Imax and Dolby Cinema locations are also planning on getting onboard.

In fact, if you want to talk about a power move… for Swift to release a concert film WHILE the Eras Tour is still going on just shows it’s Taylor’s world and we’re just living in it. Normally, releasing a live show would be discouraged because it would result in less people attending the actual concert. Not for Swift though. If anything, tickets may go up because more people “will have to see it live!”

Fans that were unable to fork over the average resale ticket cost of $1,619 will be glad to know that they can now see the concert for as cheap as $15 in some locations. In fact, it is almost cheaper to rent out an entire 150-seat movie theater at $15 tickets for a total of $2,250 than it is to get just ONE single ticket to Taylor’s show.

AMC Theaters will offer Eras Tour themed popcorn tubs and cups for Taylor Swift's concert film. pic.twitter.com/29lkzHeXXC — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 31, 2023

As we all know, Swifties are absolutely crazed lunatics (in the nicest way) and will defend Taylor no matter what. You can be sure that there will be people that head to the movies multiple times to see the Eras Tour.

As a Swift fan myself, I initially was excited when I heard about the film.

But then I thought about it and being stuck inside a theater with a hundred other Swifties screaming and singing off-key, probably some crying, maybe one or two passing out once they see Taylor standing there on a giant Imax screen…

I may wait till it goes to streaming services. Or when she inevitably plays the Super Bowl.