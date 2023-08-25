Opinion: Taylor Swift Will Play The Super Bowl Halftime Show In 2027 When Nashville Hosts It

Videos by OutKick

For years people have been wondering when Taylor Swift will do the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

However, due to Pepsi having the official sponsored rights of the spectacle, Swift – who has been with Coca Cola for years, was never allowed to do it. However, Pepsi’s contract ended last year and so now everyone wants to know when the biggest artist in the world is going to take the stage for the biggest event of the year.

Taylor Swift has reportedly turned down the Super Bowl Halftime Show this year. (Photo by Mat Hayward/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

SWIFT WON’T BE PERFORMING THIS YEAR…

Despite heavy rumors that Swift would perform last year, Rihanna ended up as the solo performer. Reportedly Swift turned down the offer to focus on her new “Taylor’s Version” records and gear up for her new Midnights album rollout.

This year won’t be any different. As I reported earlier this week, Swift is once again out from performing this time because she physically won’t be able to – she’ll be wrapping up the Japan leg of her tour the night before the February 11th Allegiant Stadium Championship game.

… But fear not my friends, because I know when she’s going to perform.

I want you all to write this down and I expect you all to praise me when it inevitably becomes true.

Taylor Swift will perform the Super Bowl Halftime Show when Nashville hosts it in either 2027 or 2028.

The Tennessee Titans have released a new look at their future $2.1 billion stadium — set to open in 2027.



(via @Titans) pic.twitter.com/hgsHwUbbgB — Front Office Sports (@FOS) August 9, 2023

SWIFT LAUNCHING NASHVILLE’S NEW STADIUM MAKES SENSE

The city of Nashville is set to spend over $2.1 billion for the new Titans Stadium that will not only be a dome, but a massive entertainment complex. They haven’t been shy why they’re investing so much in the 60,000+ seated place – they want a Super Bowl.

When the Stadium is done, presumably in 2027 barring no setbacks, they are most likely going to get the Super Bowl.

And then my friends, Swift is going to perform.

It makes perfect sense and there’s no other artist that makes as much sense as Swift to headline and kick off the new era of not only the Titans Stadium, but also Nashville as a city in general. She can bring out other country legends like Tim McGraw and Dolly Parton during certain songs to make sure it has the country-realness to it, but Swift has to be the first headliner when the stadium gets a Super Bowl.

So mark it down, get ready, and most importantly… if you’re a Swiftie, start saving up your money. That weekend is gonna be WILD (and expensive).