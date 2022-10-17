At Last! Nashville, Titans Are Getting A Domed Stadium

Even on a bye week, Tennessee Titans fans were given a reason to celebrate Monday morning with the announcement of a new $2.1 billion stadium planned to start construction in Nashville as early as spring 2023. The massive development will measure out at 1.7 million square feet and hold a fan capacity of 60,000.

For Titans fans and Nashville locals alike, the long-awaited news that the booming city would replace a city relic like Nissan Stadium was not a matter of if but when.

"Everything about this building will be uniquely Nashville. In terms of the exterior architecture, there's never been anything like it."



Titans CEO Burke Nihill was glad to announce the new plan alongside the city and Nashville mayor John Cooper.

Nihill spoke with the team on the vision behind the new stadium, and building a blueprint for a Nashville venue, specific to the city.

“The exterior will be uniquely Nashville,” the Titans CEO noted. “One thing that will be different about this building and any other NFL facility is its location. It will be in a central part of the city, it will be surrounded by a beautiful neighborhood and beautiful parks, so the exterior of the building will respect that location and will use materials and features that make it a very special and uniquely Nashville building.”

The project will be funded through the Titans, NFL, personal seat license sale, Metro Sports Authority and additional bonds owed between the city and team.

The Titans are dedicating $840 million through their batch of funding.

“We want it to be a modern experience. Our current facility has served our fans well for a few decades,” Nihill said. “But there is a better experience that is available by thinking about the diversity of experience.”

Nashville’s plea for a modern venue — relative to the city’s thriving tourism — will be seen with the Titans’ new project.

“We are trying to build the smartest building, one that can be built on budget and one that will make Nashville and Tennessee proud for decades and decades to come.”

The plan details that a domed structure will be built, which would grant Nashville eligibility to host the Super Bowl and other major events like WrestleMania.

OutKick founder Clay Travis championed the idea of updating the Titans’ venue when the team explored options in February.

“The @titans are reportedly exploring building a new stadium after bids to renovate the old stadium were massive,” Clay tweeted. “It’s time to build a dome & bring the Super Bowl, national title game, Final Four, WrestleMania & more to Nashville.”

Nashville Mayor John Cooper shared Monday how the newly announced plan presented a vastly superior option compared to spending roughly $500 million to upgrade Nissan Stadium, which would have been too costly for the taxpayer.

“This new stadium proposal protects Metro taxpayers by not spending a single dollar that could be spent elsewhere on our core priorities like education and public safety,” Mayor Cooper said.

The building of the new stadium will be the most expensive in Nashville’s history. The deal includes tearing down the 69,143-seat Nissan Stadium.

Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk voiced her support for the new plan, which she acknowledged was a concept long envisioned inside the organization.

“When my father brought this team to Tennessee 25 years ago, I don’t think he could have imagined a better home for our organization,” said Strunk.

“The way the people of Tennessee have embraced this team as their own is truly something special, and I am thrilled that with this new agreement, we will cement our future here in Nashville for another generation.”