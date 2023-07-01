Taylor Swift Fan ‘Accidentally’ Spent $10,000 On Tickets

Videos by OutKick

A Taylor Swift fan accidentally spent over $10,000 while purchasing presale tickets for the pop star’s upcoming Australian tour.

Similar to what we had here in America a few months ago, Swift’s Australian fans experienced firsthand just how chaotic it is to get Taylor Swift tickets these days. For those fortunate to actually get thru the ticket website, they realized that they were one of the lucky ones.

However for Tiktoker Georgia Rose, things went a little “all too well,” as she ended up accidentally spending OVER TEN GRAND on tickets.

“I AM AN IDIOT”

In her now viral video, Rose said that she had multiple computers going at once all set on the ticket website when Swift’s presale began. She she always intended to purchase the highest VIP package available for her and her sister at $1,200 a piece. That astronomical price gets someone a reserved floor seat, special merchandise as well as priority check-in at the venue… for twelve hundred dollars.

So Rose went and purchased two of them. Or so she thought.

Rose says that she was so shocked that she actually got thru the ticket site that she was almost in a sort of daze. So what did she end up doing? Buying eight tickets and dropping ten grand. Her response on TikTok? “I am an idiot.”

Immediately her father called her after being alerted of possible fraud on his credit card. However, in true Swiftie fashion there was no way Rose was going to let her father dispute the charge, and he ended up going along with the purchase. They intend to try and sell the other ones, which shouldn’t be that much of a problem considering her fans are dropping hundreds of dollars on rainwater and also dressing like this.

Now, do we really believe Rose’s story? The fact that her father was able to just casually drop ten thousand dollars seems like she knew that he would ultimately go along with it. We’ve all been there before with our parents. “What do you mean I bought all these clothes?” “I swear I didn’t know that was in my Amazon cart!” But not for ten fricken thousand!

In the end however, if there was ever an investment it would be Taylor Swift tickets. Rose and her father should have no problem making quite a decent return once they sell them.