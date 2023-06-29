Taylor Swift Fan Skips Work, Gives Incredible Incognito Interview While In Line For Merch Truck In Cincinnati

Videos by OutKick

God bless Taylor Swift fans.

An anonymous Swiftie from Louisville did an interview this morning on Cincinnati television that could go down as one of the great local news reports in the history of local news reports.

It’s not that the Taylor Swift fan said anything extraordinary. It’s not that the fan went nuts screaming over Taylor as she waited in line for the merch truck that Swiftie fans reportedly love. It’s that the woman, and a friend, wore what appears to be a fleece blanket to conceal her identity after skipping work to be there for the merch truck opening.

A woman from Louisville says she went incognito to the Taylor Swift merch truck opening in Cincinnati because she called in sick from work. / Twitter

Folks, stop and watch this live shot from Local 12 Cincinnati’s Annie Brown. This is the America I love and want more of. This lady deserves the Internet’s praise. In 2023, this is the content that makes life much more enjoyable.

Thousands are camped out in downtown Cincinnati ahead of the Taylor Swift merchandise truck opening for business… and that includes a couple of anonymous fans from Louisville skipping work. 😂 #swiftinnati #taylorswift pic.twitter.com/X6hY6OjjKF — Local 12/WKRC-TV (@Local12) June 29, 2023

Yes, calling in sick to go get merch isn’t exactly admirable, but when you call in sick and then wear a costume this extreme, it’s an instant pass. In fact, this woman better be in charge of the company Christmas party because you don’t go to this extreme unless you’re a good time.

And crazy.

You don’t marry this woman. You party with her.

Taylor Swift will have two performances this weekend — Friday and Saturday — at Paycor Stadium. Things could get crazy during Saturday’s show. Cincinnati is expected to get hit by a round of thunderstorms.

Have your rain gear, or your ‘I called in sick to work’ fleece blanket, handy to cover up.