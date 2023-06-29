Not Again – Taylor Swift Ticket Debacle Has Fans Furious

Videos by OutKick

Taylor Swift famously sings on her new album about an Anti-Hero, and fans can only assume she’s referring to online ticket sellers.

Just months after tens of millions of Swifties destroyed Ticketmaster’s website, it was now Australia’s turn this week at infuriating her fanbase after millions of their fans were literally played as fools during the pop star’s presale.

Fans waited hours in Australia’s “Ticketek” website – only to now find out that it was all for nothing. Apparently the ‘virtual queue,’ that ticket buyers were put in by logging in early, was all a sham – and anyone that happened to log onto the site even just a few minutes before the official sale time was randomly placed in it as well. So for all those people that waited 4, 5, 6 hours? It was all for nothing according to a Ticketek insider.

It’s the virtual equivalent of waiting in line at a Six Flags for hours just to see people cut in front who just arrived to the park. You can imagine the rollercoaster of emotions – especially when you add that it involved Swift’s wild fanbase.

Stay on Melbourne Ticketek queue for 2 and half hours. Now saying all sold out. Not sure how that queue works as appears to be luck of the draw if you get through — Amanda Cummins (@AmandaC63984816) June 28, 2023

Taylor Swift tix are on sale in Australia, and it is reported that 800,000 people are in line… Now, only tickets for the Sydney show are for sale, and it’s a city of 5.3 million, suggestion that around 1-in-7 Sydneysiders are in the same queue I’m currently in. pic.twitter.com/1bu4BuL25T — Justin Wolfers (@JustinWolfers) June 28, 2023

ONLINE TICKET’S BAD REPUTATION

Australia’s ticket debacle once again proves that Taylor Swift is the biggest artist in the world. Her U.S. tour that is set to wrap up next month has been absolutely massive with resale tickets going for astronomical prices. I mean hell, you even had people selling the fricken rain water afterwards!

But if you’ve ever wondered just how big Swift is across the globe, look at this 9News Australia clip. They literally broke into their news program to announce that Taylor was adding two more shows!

All I know is, anyone who tried getting Taylor Swift tickets a few months ago for her U.S. shows has never been the same. It was absolute chaos and madness that will be talked about for years to come – and may even break up Ticketmaster’s monopoly. Talk about haunting flashbacks. The ‘T’ in PTSD now stands for Taylor after that.

Unfortunately for Australians, the ticket problems they encountered were only for the PRESALE of all things, with the regular sale happening tomorrow. So, you can be sure that it’s only going to get worse this weekend for them. My advice? Wait till the concert comes out on for a Netflix special.