The Best Reactions To Aaron Rodgers’ Con Air Look

What an offseason it was for Aaron Rodgers who showed up today at Packers training camp looking like someone took Scott Stapp, Chad Kroeger, and Nic Cage in Con Air and morphed those three into the NFL’s back-to-back MVP.

Aaron Rodgers now owns a greaseball look, a new astrology tattoo and has a girlfriend who goes by Blu of Earth on Instagram where she rambles on at self-help retreats where people reconnect with the world one deep thought at a time.

And this is a year after Rodgers, 38, was so in love with activist actress Shailene Woodley that the QB revealed to the world during his MVP speech that he was engaged to a woman who’d never been to one of his football games.

Packers are coming into the season … with arms wide open. Here's hoping A-Rodg in the playoffs can go … higher. Because lately the post-season has been … my own prison. QB1 plays as if mired in … human clay. https://t.co/V6h0EZAyME — Steven Hyden (@Steven_Hyden) July 26, 2022

Oh, and then less than two months after the MVP speech, Rodgers announced that his next big challenge would be becoming a parent with Woodley. They split up for good in the spring and Rodgers has moved on with Blu who came out to deny reports that she is a witch.

Frankly, I cannot believe all of that has happened over 16 months, but here we are with Rodgers’ latest social media adventure.

Buckle up. The NFL IS BACK & this content goldmine appears primed to have yet another massive season.

#letsgo

I know he’s going for Con Air, but he looks like Scott Stapp hahahhaha https://t.co/RiYz9sJN35 — Ownage Anthony (@edgewalker81) July 26, 2022

can he take the Packers higher? https://t.co/f3P0AlhxHL — Ian McLaren (@iancmclaren) July 26, 2022

“Tie a yellow ribbon round the old oak tree. Cos this boy's coming home to his ladies. Coming home forever." #NFL pic.twitter.com/4ZM9WziFRv — Anthony F (@OhioAF) July 26, 2022

Looks like Aaron just landed a plane full of escaped convicts https://t.co/R0knvLPAsh pic.twitter.com/T1ZBPKiXkg — Jerzey Joe (@JerzeyJoeEdits) July 26, 2022

Everyone sees Nick Cage. I see Peter Stormare https://t.co/wg7iswQEg5 pic.twitter.com/cuIw1flg8C — John LaPresto (@TheJohnLaPresto) July 26, 2022

Aaron Rodgers yelling at the other team during a snap “Don't you want to get high and get laid, shit?!” and confusing everyone. https://t.co/pM11rhIOYz — Arn Anderson Cooper (@vodkasnowflake) July 26, 2022

Ol’ “WITH ARMS WIDE OPEN” looking ass https://t.co/5qRjuMvb7l — Dub (@WMsDiary) July 26, 2022

Looks like an antagonist from Die Hard 8. https://t.co/URvuvLFGpK — KR (@rooskie09) July 26, 2022

Giving off major Cameron Poe vibes for sure. Scott Stapp as well. But I'm also getting "menacing gas station attendant who tries to seduce the dorky main character's wife in a 90's thriller when the couple gets stranded on the side of a highway" vibes. https://t.co/3b1sJdUB4q — Robert Price (@RobertPriceTV) July 26, 2022

Aaron Rodgers has become a Minshew wannabe https://t.co/zFHVwp1M6r — NBA Slime (@TerryFranconia) July 26, 2022