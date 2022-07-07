Aaron Rodgers’ New Tattoo Reportedly Inspired By His Girlfriend Blu Of Earth

Aaron Rodgers & girlfriend Blu (of Earth) seemed to have taken their relationship to the next level after the Packers quarterback revealed he now owns an astrology tattoo that seems to have matching qualities to Blu’s ink.

Just when you thought the story of Aaron Rodgers and the Instagram medicine woman who, in June, denied that she’s a witch, was running out of steam, along comes the tattoo. And just like that, Blu of Earth IS BACK and we have ourselves a major storyline as the mysterious 38-year-old Super Bowl champion prepares to head back to training camp.

“There’s a deep and meaningful story and connection to absolutely each element of this art piece, and I’ll share a little more about that one day,” Rodgers wrote on Instagram while making the big tattoo reveal.

Oh, I’m sure there’s a deep story.

Those of you who’ve dabbled in Blu of Earth’s social media content know that she’s into all sorts of transcendental messaging, ink, fake ink, deep AF podcasts, deep art, spiritual journeys, inspirational quote videos, etc.

There’s no doubt she is the inspiration for this new Rodgers’ ink. This is clear as day.

“Aaron’s girlfriend Blu gave him some ideas on what the Tattoo should be, and they came up with the concept together,” a source told Awesemo.

I’m on record saying I want Blu to get weird. I want Rodgers to get weird. I want BIG WEIRD that causes fans to lose their minds as this guy builds a relationship with a woman who enjoys acoustic guitars, blue wigs, weird dances, astrology and spirituality.

It’s here and it’s glorious.

Next, we need Blu to give Rodgers a new outer space name and then have him go through a legal name change that forces the NFL to rewrite the record books.

Please, Blu, I’m begging here.

Rodgers’ new name should be Green of Earth with “Green of” as the first name and “Earth” on the back of his jersey.

MAKE IT HAPPEN, BLU! Talk to the spirits.