O’s Closer: Orioles Are ‘Absolutely’ World Series Contenders

Someone slow down the Birds!

Don’t look now, but the Baltimore Orioles sit 4.5 games out of a wild card spot with one week to go in July and have won of seven of 10 despite a modest two-game losing skid.

Only the slumping (and that’s putting it mildly) Boston Red Sox, Cleveland Guardians, Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners stand in Baltimore’s way of the team’s first postseason appearance since 2016.

Players, most notably All-Star closer Jorge Lopez, are starting to feel it, too.

“Absolutely,” Lopez told TMZ Sports earlier this week when asked if the team could make a World Series run. “That’s the mentality we want every day. Just trust the process.”

While a legit title run seems a bit premature for a team that currently sits below .500, we do appreciate Lopez tampering it back just a bit at the end with the tried and true “trust the process” line.

But, at the same time, he may have a point. Remember, the Atlanta Braves were still below .500 this time last year before steamrolling everyone en route to a World Series championship.

The path for the Orioles may be a bit tougher, especially considering they play in the absolutely loaded AL East, but the fact that we’re even having this discussion a week before the trade deadline is undoubtedly a step in the right direction for a franchise that’s been dormant for five years now.

And who knows? If Lopez and his impressive 17 saves and minuscule 1.62 ERA stays hot, anything can happen!

Regardless, whatever happens the rest of the way, at least they didn’t give up 28 runs in a single game.

Looking at you, Red Sox.

