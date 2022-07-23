Blue Jays Hit Inside-the-Park Grand Slam Against the Red Sox

You never know what you’re going to see in baseball.

Whenever you think you’ve seen everything you’re ever going to see, baseball finds a way to surprise you.

The oddest plays often come from the most unexpected places and the most recent bizarre play is no exception.

Journeyman outfielder Raimel Tapia came to the plate with 2 outs in the top of the 3rd inning of Friday’s Blue Jays-Red Sox matchup at Fenway Park.

The Jays already had racked up a 6-0 lead, but with the bases loaded had an opportunity for even more.

Tapia lofted a pop fly towards center fields, and dejectedly tossed the bat away assuming an easy out.

Instead, Red Sox center fielder Jarren Duran immediately lost sight of the ball, and chaos ensued:

Tapia raced around the bases and easily beat the throw, resulting in an incredibly rare inside-the-park grand slam.

As of the top of the 5th inning, the Blue Jays led 21-3 thanks in no small part to one of the least likely plays in sports.