Baltimore Orioles Stun All of Baseball With Eighth Straight Victory

The Baltimore Orioles went into their 2022 season with an all up hill from here outlook. But their highs, one week away from the Midsummer Classic, have certainly been higher than most could have assumed would be capable after staggering attempts to rebuild.

Seizing their eighth straight win and capping a four-game sweep against the Los Angeles Angels, 9-5, Baltimore extended their streak on Sunday to land one game away from .500 (43-44), which on its surface, does not mirror the improbable win streak going on with the Orioles — one that may get its own Moneyball-esque montage if these underdogs keep rolling.

“It’s crazy,” commented first baseman Ryan Mountcastle following the win. “I mean, it seems like each and every day, we just go out there and we’re gonna win. I don’t know. It’s just this weird aura or vibe.”

The broadcast noted how three straight seasons of 100+ losses in Baltimore set up the momentum for where it is now as the Orioles inch closer to AL Wild Card territory at just two-and-a-half games back.

Orioles reporter Roch Kubatko noted on Twitter that the Orioles “[s]wept a homestand of seven games for the first time since 2004.”

Home sweep home 🧹🧹 pic.twitter.com/avIbpODENj — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) July 10, 2022

And not since 2005 have the Orioles reached an eight-game winning streak: another telltale of the humble expectations that set MLB up for an unlikely storyline this season.

Gotta keep the momentum 👀 pic.twitter.com/sN9S4mU4Gv — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) July 10, 2022

As a nine-game winning streak now appears in sight, this Cinderella team, more likely than not, expects to be the first group since ’99 to pull off the feat for the organization. That year, the Orioles ripped 13 straight wins.

“This is a really fun team,” added Orioles manager Brandon Hyde. “Go into our clubhouse right now. There’s a lot of energy. Guys really like each other. They’re a very, very tight group. It’s fun right now.”

The Orioles face the Chicago Cubs and a three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays next week.

The only hole in this movie’s plot: Baltimore remains buried at the bottom of the AL East.

Feeling good, feeling gr8 😏 pic.twitter.com/0APLQDPb4C — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) July 10, 2022

