Texas A&M’s 5-7 Season Ends In Failure As Fans Storm Field Too Early During Win Over LSU

Texas A&M football began the year as a top-10 team and finished at 5-7. While most Aggies would consider this year an overwhelming disappointment, it ended on a high note.

Fans rush the field following a Texas A&M Aggies win over LSU Tigers 38-23 during the second half at Kyle Field on November 26, 2022 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

At least, it was going to, until the high note was played out of tune.

To close out the 2022 season, A&M upset its SEC West “rival” LSU, which effectively ruined the Tigers’ chances at reaching the College Football Playoff. It was a good win that came just a little bit too late, because the Aggies will not play in a bowl game.

Although it may seem silly for a 5-7 team to storm the field to celebrate a win over the nation’s No. 6-ranked team after beginning the year ranked No. 6 — because it is — storming the field is fun, especially for the students. Fun should always be encouraged, even if it’s an extremely embarrassing look for the program, which it was at Kyle Field.

However, if you’re going to storm the field, you have to do it right.

Texas A&M did not do it right.

With 17 seconds left in the game, the Aggies student section poured onto the field. The game was not over and all of the people who made their way out onto the gridiron had to go right back where they came from.

Texas A&M fans rush the field with time still on the clock, while ‘Callin Baton Rouge’ is playing over the loudspeakers. pic.twitter.com/QtG0Po4ZMO — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) November 27, 2022

In a year that was full of chaos, there were a lot of field storms. While many of them were warranted after wins over top-ranked teams, some of the on-field celebrations came as something of a consolation prize during a bad season.

It was combination of the two in College Station on Saturday night. Texas A&M had no business storming the field to cap an extremely underwhelming year, but it did so anyway after a strong season-ending win.

That would have been fine, except for the fact that they completely bungled the execution. Tough scene.