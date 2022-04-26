Woke Hack Taylor Lorenz Says Tim Pool Billboard Campaign Led to Doxxing of Her Family Members

Who would have guessed that Washington Post “journalist” Taylor Lorenz would be the first two-time winner of the OutKick Woke Hack of the Day award at its inception?

Nearly a week after doxxing and harassing the creator of the Libs of Tik Tok Twitter account, Lorenz is still telling the internet that she is the true victim.

Tuesday, independent broadcaster Tim Pool tweeted a photo of the new billboard that he and Daily Wire founder and CEO Jeremy Boreing put up in Times Square.

The Washington Post and Taylor Lorenz Doxxed @libsoftiktok They included a link to private work details and an address listed as Libs' private home They lied about it so I got an ad in Times Square calling them out Thanks to @JeremyDBoreing for the assist pic.twitter.com/mIupTc2rZ6 — Tim Pool (@Timcast) April 26, 2022

The quote is a nod to Lorenz telling CNN on Sunday that she didn’t dox the Libs of Tik Tok despite clearly doxxing the Libs of Tik Tok.

Lorenz isn’t dealing with the billboard well. After first acting like she didn’t care, Lorenz tweeted to Pool that he is making life hard on her loved ones.

“My family and friends are not happy,” she tweeted. “They have been subject to a non stop stream of hateful attacks, doxxing, and violent attacks driven by this baseless campaign.”

Obviously, we don’t root for anyone to attack the family and friends of a “journalist.” However, Ms. Lorenz doesn’t get to cry about that, because that’s exactly what she did to the family and friends of the Libs of Tik Tok creator.

Lorenz even showed up at their homes:

Hi @TaylorLorenz! Which of my relatives did you enjoy harassing the most at their homes yesterday? pic.twitter.com/QehkBSgcmG — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 19, 2022

She really is the worst. I can’t imagine she has a single friend. How can you stand to even listen to her?

Lorenz goes on, “Tim Pool and the CEO of the Daily Wire took out a giant billboard in Times Square today in an attempt to discredit my reporting on Libs of TikTok.”

Props to Pool and Boreing. Well done. And hilarious.

Can Lorenz earn a third Woke Hack of the Day victory? Of course, she can.