Sydney Smith Shows Why She’s NCAA’s Most Flexible Gymnast

Another day, another heater from Sydney Smith — the most flexible gymnast in college athletics.

The Southern Connecticut State star continued her TikTok onslaught this week by once again showing off just how nimble she really is. Smith, who has seen her popularity take off like a damn rocket ship since mid-March, can do it all — from her viral “W” move, to cool backflips that make my head hurt.

I’m sure all these moves have actual names in the gymnastics world, but I obviously don’t know them. I just know that our girl Sydney continues to crush them week in and week out.

Gymnast Sydney Smith continues to be flexible

Goodness gracious, our girl Sydney Smith is unstoppable right now.

I first identified her on Nightcaps around St. Patrick’s Day, and I’m glad I jumped on board when I did, because the wagon is packed to the brim three months later.

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again — Sydney Smith is coming, and she’s about to take over. Forget Olivia Dunne for just a second and refocus all your attention on Sydney, because a star is being born right before our eyes.

Smith has sent out a couple whoppers over the past few months, including a ton of flexibility flexes and even a couple heaters from the lake. This is just the another example of her rise. Don’t blink or you’ll miss it, folks.

The above TikTok is closing in on a million views, which is par for the course for college’s most flexible gymnast nowadays. Her following has exploded in recent months, and I’m afraid we’re just getting started.

Buckle up. Summer is here and so is Sydney Smith.

Pool date, anyone?