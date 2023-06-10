Flexible Sydney Smith Breaks TikTok With Viral ‘W’ Trend

Videos by OutKick

Southern Connecticut gymnast Sydney Smith has been a star at OutKick for months, and now the rest of the world is starting to come around.

College’s Most Flexible Gymnast — that’s not official yet but will be soon — was back on the TikTok streets Friday with another banger. This time, the junior gymnast went mega viral for the “W” trend, which she claims to have started.

Frankly, I’m not gonna say she didn’t. I mean, look at this!

@sydneyshmity Replying to @jonny lol my W trend!! She looks great doin it tho! Respect ♬ wild thots – ☆

Sydney Smith is the gymnast you need to be watching

Yeah, that’ll play at the next meet. Good luck competing with that sort of flexibility. My hammy’s are aching just watching that.

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again — Sydney Smith is coming, and she’s about to take over. Forget everything you know. Forget Olivia Dunne — OK, don’t forget her, but push her to the back for a second — and hop on the SS Cruise Liner before it’s too late.

Smith has sent out a couple whoppers over the past few months, including some more flexibility flexes and even a couple heaters from the lake. This is just the latest example of her rise to stardom, and it’s happening right before our eyes.

That above TikTok, by the way, is so far at 1.4 million views and counting. That’s the second time in the past 10 days she’s surpassed 1 million views for a video.

What have you done so far this June? Thought so.

Buckle up, get on board or get the hell off the tracks — the Sydney Smith train is coming.