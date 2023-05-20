Sydney Smith Shows Off Flexibility As College Gymnast War Heats Up

Videos by OutKick

Southern Connecticut gymnast Sydney Smith is out to prove she’s the most flexible gymnast on the planet.

So far, so good.

Smith took to her quickly growing TikTok account and sent out a heater to start the weekend, showing off her insane flexibility in a viral video that’s been viewed over half a million times.

Take it away, Sydney!

Sydney Smith continues to grow in the influencer world

Not a bad way to jump into the second-to-last weekend of May!

Smith has been coming in the college gymnast world for some time now, but don’t forget where you saw her first.

That’s right — OutKick. More specifically, Nightcaps, where yours truly identified her months ago. While everyone else was talking about Olivia Dunne, I was scouring the internet for the next trend, and Sydney Smith checked off plenty of boxes.

Smith’s TikTok has exploded this spring, going from under 1 million followers back in March to over 1.5 million headed into June.

She’s teamed up with TikTok star Drip King — yes, that’s right, Drip King — and even done a couple collabs with Breckie Hill — the anti-Olivia Dunne.

Judging by her latest videos, it appears those two aren’t done, either.

And neither is Sydney Smith. Looks like our homegrown girl is just getting started.

Buckle up.