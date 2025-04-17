WWE Roman Reigns: A Democrat Who Supports Donald Trump

WWE Champion and one of the most popular wrestlers to ever step into the wrestling ring, Roman Reigns, has come out to voice his support for President Donald Trump.

It's a bold disclosure from the registered Democrat, who quickly found himself getting rocked on social media by many in his own Party who are adamantly opposed to anyone on the Left even being remotely civil or saying a kind thing about the President. To have a massively popular WWE superstar coming out and doing a full interview about it? Well, let's just say some liberal wrestling fans are losing it and if they weren't rooting against Roman Reigns before this weekend's WrestleMania 41, they sure as heck are now.

In a new interview with Vanity Fair, the record holder for the WWE's Universal Championship explained that even though he was a Democrat, there was no question he was going to vote for Trump over Kamala Harris this past election, while also praising some of Trump's likable traits.

"I support our President. Trump is one of those guys where he’s got a vast history and a huge background. He’s been in entertainment. He’s been in big business, politics. At this point, I’m supporting a bright future for our country. Positive and competent leadership. For us to be what we’re supposed to be - to be a world leader and carry that respect and do what a world power like us should be doing!" Reigns began.

The truth is, what Reigns said shouldn't even be a big deal. That is, until one realizes we are in 2025 and divisive politics is all the rage these days with tribalism (which is ironic being that Reigns' wrestling nickname is ‘The Tribal Chief’) at an all-time high.

Roman went on to say that it "was very clear" who he was going to vote for because, "Only one person [Trump] was giving us information. One person was answering questions, so it wasn't that hard [to vote for him.]"

The former WWE Universal Champion makes a valid point - Kamala Harris ran on a platform of hatred for all things Trump-related and believed that she could get votes simply by "not being Donald Trump," despite not having any clue as to what it was, in fact, she even stood for.

For his part, perhaps Reigns is stepping up and trying to be an example for other Dems that have been too afraid to show their support for the President, although more are starting to come around, including even Bill Maher. Meanwhile, you have others on the Far Left, like the loony Rosie O'Donnell who literally left the United States and moved to Ireland because she was so scared of Trump being in office.

With politics seemingly appearing more and more like wrestling these days - even with promos being cut on the microphones at their opponents, perhaps some people can take a page out of Roman Reigns' book as a self-described "Centrist Democrat" and try and make America the best it can be for us and our grandchildren.

Wrestling fans on social media, however, may think otherwise.

