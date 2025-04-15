Bill Maher Trashes Democrats With Brutal Reality Check, Shares Hard Facts: WATCH

Bill Maher thinks Democrats are in huge trouble if they don't change.

Maher has been front and center in politics lately after he accepted an invitation to the White House to meet with President Donald Trump.

By all accounts, the meeting between Trump, Maher, Kid Rock and Dana White was a smashing success. The "Real Time with Bill Maher" host broke down what happened during his Friday night episode, and made it clear he doesn't care if people are upset about him taking the meeting.

*RELATED: Donald Trump/Bill Maher Meeting Details Will Enrage Loser Liberals: WATCH*

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

Bill Maher calls out Democrats for going too woke.

The popular comedian addressed the current state of the Democrat Party on the latest episode of the "Club Random Podcast," and he had one simple message to share:

Democrats have gone too woke, and they have to pull out of a nosedive before they officially hit a point of no return.

"You get a certain amount of cult followers for anything, and then the true believers never die. A lot of people would say right now the Democrat Party is still in that mode, which is going to render them possibly an irrelevant party if they don't change," Maher explained.

"Much more centrism. Much more get rid of the woke baggage, you know? Old school liberal is what I describe myself as, but that's often the opposite of woke. Woke would like people to believe there's some sort of extension of liberalism, but they're not. They're usually something that's quite opposite. Liberalism is we should have a colorblind society and not see race at all. That's not what woke believe. They're the opposite. Put race at the front of everything," Maher further added when asked by Winston Marshall what Democrats must do to change.

You can watch Maher's comments below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Maher, of course, is 100% correct. The woke nonsense has gone on far too long, and Democrats are feeling the pain of their decisions. Republicans cruised in the 2024 election. They now control the White House, Senate and House.

Instead of reflecting on why they're so unpopular, Democrats seem more interested in elevating the most fringe elements of the party. AOC is running around throwing rallies, Tim Walz thinks he's going to be President in 2028 and Jasmine Crockett continues to be the greatest gift Republicans have ever received.

People just want common sense. They don't want woke nonsense. It's really not hard to figure out. Yet, it seems like Democrats are more interested in continuing down the path to Hell.

Nancy Mace summed it up well!

What do you think? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.