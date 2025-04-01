Donald Trump/Bill Maher Meeting Details Will Enrage Loser Liberals: WATCH

It sounds like Bill Maher's meeting with President Donald Trump was a smashing success.

The "Real Time with Bill Maher" host has been critical of President Trump going back to his first term, but he also does something you rarely see these days:

The comedian holds his own side - liberals and Democrats - accountable.

Maher has been a staunch defender of free speech and a very vocal critic of woke insanity. That, apparently, created some solid common ground with POTUS.

Kid Rock breaks down Bill Maher's meeting with Donald Trump.

Maher, Kid Rock, Dana White and President Trump met for dinner Monday at the White House, and as much as woke liberals might have been hoping it was a disaster, that's not what appears to have happened at all.

The rock star said the following during a Tuesday morning appearance on Fox News when discussing the meeting:

"It could not have gone better. Everyone was so surprised, so pleasant. The most shocking thing to me was, Bill's obviously a very big liberal, been very hard on the president, but he's donated a lot of money to other politicians – Biden, Clinton, Obama, everybody – [yet] he had never been to the White House, and the President was so gracious. He took us up to the private residence. We saw the Gettysburg Address and the Lincoln Bedroom…How about this? President Trump extending this olive branch, and we talked about things we have in common. Ending wokeness, you know, securing the border, the President was asking him about policy going on with Iran and Israel. It blew my mind. I was very proud."

You can watch Kid Rock break it all down below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Can you hear that sound off in the distance? That's the sound of the woke mob seething over the fact Maher and Trump were able to find common ground. I have no doubt the far left was hoping that it would descend into chaos. Sorry to disappoint!

While Maher and Trump most certainly disagree on a lot, there's also plenty they agree on. Specifically, both can't stand wokeness. Neither can I. I'm sure if you're reading this you feel the exact same way.

Furthermore, meeting with the President is about a lot more than whoever occupies the Oval Office. Meeting with the President is a sign of respect for the office and American power.

I don't care who the President is. You should always say yes, and that's not just me speculating. I went to the White House twice when Joe Biden was President and met with him both times. Didn't support him at all, but I respect the office of the President.

That's simply not an invite you can say no to, and Maher jumped to attend the meeting Kid Rock - a vocal Trump fan - brokered for the two men.

You can always find common ground, and Trump and Maher should both be applauded for having dinner together, despite their disagreements. As much as woke losers might hate it, people with common sense can see the upside. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.