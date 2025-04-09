America-Hating Rosie O'Donnell Now Has Family Drama With Her Daughter

Rosie O'Donnell wants nothing to do with the United States, and now her daughter wants nothing to do with her.

The former The View talk show host moved to Ireland in the wake of President Trump's inauguration, and has succumbed to a life of posting random social media videos as if anyone cares about her these days. Out of sight, out of mind, Rosie - we didn't want you anyway!

It appears her adopted daughter, Chelsea, is feeling the same way, as Page Six reports that Chelsea Belle O'Donnell filed paperwork in January to legally drop her last name and go back to her birth name of Neuens. In 1997, Rosie adopted Chelsea as a child, but the two have had an estranged relationship, especially in the early years when Chelsea was sent to boarding school.

ROSIE O'DONNELL'S DAUGHTER PETITIONS FOR NAME CHANGE

The two had been public about their fallout, with Chelsea being arrested for drugs a number of times, but they did start talking once again despite Rosie reportedly taking her daughter out of her will.

So how did Rosie respond to news of Chelsea not wanting to carry on the O'Donnell name?

By writing a damn sonnet and posting it on her Substack for all to read. Failed talk show host, failed member of The View, failed actress, failed American as she ditched the country to head to Ireland, … might as well take up poetry, Rosie!

ROSIE O'DONNELL MOVED TO IRELAND IN JANUARY

She wishes to change her last name / to her birth moms maiden name / doesn’t make sense to me / I am not her," Rosie wrote in her "My Child Chelsea" poem.

Riveting Rosie, truly riveting. Almost as good as your brilliant belief that Elon Musk owns the Internet and your astonishment that Trump could have possibly won all the swing states in the 2024 Presidential Election.

Something tells me we'll be getting more from Delusional Rosie as she continues to tweet out nonsense and even be more disconnected from American politics and society than she was when she was actually living here!

Maybe it's a good thing Chelsea got away while she still could!