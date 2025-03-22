Dopey Rosie O'Donnell Thinks Elon Musk 'Owns' Internet, Kamala Harris Filled Stadiums

One of the latest people to call the Republic of Ireland home — Rosie O'Donnell — made a talk show appearance recently, which is odd, because I'm fairly confident she doesn't have any projects to promote, but, boy, did she let her lunacy go on full display.

O'Donnell, to her credit, is one of the few celebrities who made a big to-do about how they were going to flee the country over the outcome of the election and followed through on it.

READ: A COMPLETELY BROKEN ROSIE O'DONNELL GIVES A STATE OF THE UNION FROM IRELAND

But now, she's hitting the Irish talk show circuit — I guess every other good guest in the country had a thing that night — to talk about the horrors of the United States.

Now, she's allowed to speak her mind, but I'd argue that doing so requires a firm grasp of reality. If, in her opinion, cutting government waste and fraud while tightening the borders isn't her bag, she's entitled to that opinion.

…or she could just completely make up an alternative narrative about everything that happened during the last election and lie to everyone in her adopted homeland.

She chose the latter.

During an appearance on the Irish network RTÉ's The Late, Late Show, O'Donnell was asked if she could respect that people chose to vote for her ol' buddy Donald Trump.

To her credit, she said that she could… then immediately made a turn into Crazyville where she made some wild claims about the last election cycle.

"I question why the first time in American history a president has won every swing state and is also best friends (with) and his largest donor was a man who owns and runs the Internet," Rosie said while looking like the kind of woman who would stand at an intersection and give the finger to Teslas.

Alright… who wants to tell her?

Who wants to tell her that Elon Musk owns X, which is not the same as the internet? My grandma who still calls it "the Facebook" knows the difference.

And, if she's concerned about this, I'm sure she was vocal about mainstream media and the intelligence community suppressing stories that may have hurt Biden's campaign back in 2020.

I thought for sure there was going to be a joke coming, but nope, she's just that deep in the throes of TDS.

But there was more of Rosie's delusions to come, when she claimed that Kamala Harris was "filling up stadiums with people who supported her, and Donald Trump was not able to do that."

Talk about detached from reality. I don't think Rosie is BS-ing, I think she's so far gone and infected by progressive politics that she believes everything she said.

Elon Musk owns the internet. Kamala was filling stadiums and Trump wasn't (apparently Madison Square Garden doesn't count).

Just insane, but you have to expect some degree of insanity from someone who played a mentally challenged person in such a respectful and dignified way…