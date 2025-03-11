Nutty Rosie O'Donnell Takes Her Trump Derangement Syndrome Talents To Ireland

Here's a question that doesn't come up very often: "Hey, what is Rosie O'Donnell up to?"

Well, we have an answer and it turns out that Trump Derangement Syndrome patient zero — she was all fired up about President Trump before it was a way to score some liberal street cred — has decided to take her show on the road, to her ancestors' stomping grounds in Ireland.

Better load up on Guinness, Irish people… oh, you already did… good.

"It's been pretty wonderful, I have to say. The people are so loving and so kind, so welcoming. And I'm very grateful," O'Donnell said in a TikTok post, before saying that she is in the process of getting Irish citizenship.

I'm sure they're excited to add the lady who played Betty Rubble in the live-action Flintstones movie (which is a fact she mentioned at the top of the video, just in case you didn't have the stomach to watch, in which case, I don't blame you) to their list of esteemed citizens.

O'Donnell — who had a Three Mile Island-like meltdown over Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski of MSNBC's Morning Joe having a meeting with then-President-elect Trump a couple of weeks after the election — then gave some words of wisdom to those of us in the US who aren't so insane that we flee the country if we disagree with the president.

"Protect your sanity is all I can say," she said. "Protect your sanity as much as you can, and try not to swim in the chaos if possible, but I know it's nearly impossible when you're there in the middle of it."

"And I think about everyone every day and the United States of America. And I am hoping that we can turn things around, counting on you, all of you, to do what's right. And I think deep down inside, we all know what that is."

Whatevs, Rosie. Have fun in your self-imposed exile.

The only thing I'll say in Rosie's defense is imagine getting into a very public feud with a guy from a reality show twenty years ago, only for your career to die on the vine while he goes on to become the leader of the free world.

I'd probably move too, if I'm being honest.

Now, let's wrap things up with a look back at Rosie's greatest performance.

Here's a scene from the memorable Hallmark movie — no, film titled Riding The Bus With My Sister.

In it, Rosie portrays a mentally handicapped woman in a way that is not at all over-the-top, borderline insulting, or vaguely Pee-Wee Herman-esque,

Let's watch…

Wow.

You mean to tell me she hasn't been getting a lot of acting work over the last 20 years?

I don't believe you.