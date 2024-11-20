A Totally Broken Rosie O'Donnell Has Meltdown Over Donald Trump

Two weeks into Donald Trump retaking the White House, and the meltdowns from the left continues to come in fast and furious.

Every day, it's something – and someone – new. One day, it's a homeless looking Kathy Griffin housing an entire Key Lime Pie and crying into the camera on TikTok. The next, a CNN panel is erupting into chaos.

You have woke sports media members crying and leaving for Bluesky. Lefty, purple-haired chicks with nose rings are banning sex and calling it 4B, as if that's gonna help.

Things are backwards right now, that even Morning Joe – the most insufferable MSNBC program of all, and that is SAYING something – met with Donald Trump to try and mend fences after calling him Hitler for the past year. Morning Joe!

Speaking of that … let's welcome our newest crybaby to class! Rosie O'Donnell, who is a LUNATIC, had the meltdown of the century earlier this week over that aforementioned meeting with the president-elect.

And buddy, it was an all-timer:

The left is broken

My God. Rosie! Her TikTok account is a must-follow for this very reason. It's chalk-full of #content that's just all over the place.

One minute she's bitching and moaning about Trump meeting with Morning Joe, the next she's off into a 4-minute rant about squirrels. Goodness. He really broke these people. It's amazing how fragile they are. Made of glass.

And how about that second meltdown over … DeSantis? She called Miami "blue." Miami is not blue. Hasn't been blue in a long time.

DeSantis flipped it, dummy. Trump did, too. Does she not pay attention to reality? These people act like we still live in 2012. We don't! It's 2024, and we have Project 25 orientation coming up soon, Rosie! Get ready!

PS: the constant lying about Project 25 is also hilarious. They don't stop. They refuse to stop the lies. Trump could say it 1,000 times – and he sort of has – and they still wouldn't believe him. Rosie O'Donnell is broken. Sad.

Oh well. I'm off to watch Morning Joe!