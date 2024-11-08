A Homeless Looking Kathy Griffin Has The Meltdown Of The Week Over Donald Trump

Look, I'm sure you guys are getting pretty sick of seeing all the unhinged reactions to Donald Trump winning the election. I mean, it's enough already, right? Time to move on. Give those folks some time to mourn in peace. Let bygones be bygones.

Right? Right?!

Oh, you actually want more videos? Fine! Pull my arm, why don't ya!

Let's head out to Gavin Newsom's California and check in on Kathy Griffin – the chick who once famously held a decapitated, bloodied Trump head in 2016.

No, Kathy didn't follow that up with a sequel … yet. She did, however, take to her TikTok to post maybe my favorite post-election Trump meltdown video yet. It hits all the right notes.

Kathy looks like she just woke up from a three-day bender, and she sounds as unstable as ever. I'm talking the good stuff, folks – fearing for her life, fearing for all the gays in America because Trump is apparently out to get them all, and fearing for the women in this country who can no longer walk home safe at night.

All because Donald J. Trump is back in office.

Rolllllllllllllllllllllll tape!

Solid work here from Kathy Griffin

Did Kathy come through or what??! I mean, just an elite mental breakdown here from an absolute titan of the industry. She nails it. Every last word is perfection.

My favorite part? Well, one of my favorites? The part where she says we're about to live in a fascist country, and then tells us she's not being hyperbolic.

Ahhhhh – that's the good stuff. Just perfect. Some other real gems:

- She's convinced Trump will sign a federal ban on abortion, even though he has said one billion times he will not. He wants that left up to the states. I don't know how many times he has to say it. Do these people listen?

- She's worried about someone's son getting a 15-year-old girl pregnant and not being able to abort the child. Seriously. What an outlook.

- A Duggar America! A solid callback to 19 Kids and Counting ((formerly 17 Kids and Counting and 18 Kids and Counting). Haven't heard that one in a while.

- "President Vance will be terrifying and horrible. He's as crazy as Trump, but he's smart." Solid compliment to our great VP. Nice of her. She has some class, at least.

- "Gays – you may not be as safe." Nope. Wrong.

- "They wanna kill the trans people." Nope, wrong again! Just don't like ‘em beating the hell out of women in the boxing ring. Feel like that’s fair.

- "The kids will figure it out." They did figure it out, Kathy! They overwhelmingly voted Trump this time around! Didn't you hear?

- "I wish Taylor Swift had done an event with Vice President Harris." Yeah, because all the other celebrity endorsements did so well! That was the missing ingredient. Taylor Swift.

All in all, an excellent breakdown here from Kathy Griffin. Was it as unhinged as when she held up a bloody, decapitated Trump head back in 2016? No, but it's only Friday. Big weekend ahead.

Strap in, folks. And enjoy the ride.

PS: I could crush a Key Lime Pie right now. Those things SMACK.