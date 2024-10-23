Kathy Griffin Goes On Unhinged Trump Rant, Makes Disgusting Promise

After claiming in 2017 that she was sorry for posing with a mock-severed head of Donald Trump, comedian Kathy Griffin is now making a bold claim that she'll do it again on election night – if Trump wins the White House.

In an interview with NBC News on Wednesday, Griffin made the disgusting promise.

"Oh no, I would do it again," Griffin told NBC News Daily anchor Vicky Nguyen. "In fact, if he wins, I'll do it again that night. OK, yeah, that's how I roll."

Griffin, 63, says she is just using her First Amendment right to post photos of a bloody fake severed Trump head.

Vicky Nguyen pushed back with the fact that there have been two documented assassination attempts on Trump's life. Is Griffin worried in the least with the message that it sends that she'll post the severed head again?

"[Trump] hasn't suffered any consequences," Griffin fired back. "I have more than he has. In fact, I pay more taxes, and so do you," the comedian told Nguyen.

What the hell are you talking about, lady?

Some maniac tried to put a bullet through the guy's head and you're the victim here? From the sound of things, it's back to the Feds having to keep an eye on Crazy Kathy like seven years ago.

Speaking of which…

In 2017, while fighting for her career, Kathy issued an apology for posting the decapitated Trump head

While begging for forgiveness, Griffin said she crossed the line in her apology speech.

"I beg for foregiveness. I went too far. I made a mistake and I was wrong," she said in 2017.

Now?

Eh, screw it, she'll do it again.

Email: joe.kinsey@outkick.com

Does this look like an unhinged crazy lady to you?