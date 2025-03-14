Kamala Harris Exposed In Blunt Fashion By Popular Podcaster: WATCH

Kamala Harris' campaign apparently had some absurd interview restrictions.

The former Vice President got rocked in the 2024 election by President Donald Trump. America's 45th and 47th President won the Electoral College, the popular vote and Republicans hold both chambers of Congress.

One of Harris' biggest issues was that she was terrible with the media. You simply never knew what was going to happen whenever she opened her mouth, and that led to her team trying to hide and protect her.

Shawn Ryan exposes Kamala Harris.

Popular podcaster Shawn Ryan - one of the best in the game - revealed during an interview with Forbes just how absurd it was trying to book Harris during the campaign.

Specifically, he wanted to discuss the horrific withdrawal from Afghanistan during her time in the White House.

Her campaign made it clear it had zero interest in doing that. You can watch Shawn Ryan break it down in the video below starting around 15:00, and make sure to let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

These comments from Ryan perfectly sum up why Kamala Harris did so poorly in the election. President Donald Trump was willing to speak to just about anyone with a platform who wanted to interview him.

Whether it was Joe Rogan, Shawn Ryan, Theo Von or someone else, Trump was more than willing to engage in conversations and debates with people. He's also famous for not being afraid to discuss any topic.

Imagine Kamala Harris ever having an honest moment like this during an unscripted interview.

Now, Trump is back in the White House and Kamala Harris has already seemingly faded from memory. Her campaign's attempts to hide her will be studied for years when it comes to what not to do. Can't change it now! Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.