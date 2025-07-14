WNBA Superstar Caitlin Clark Takes Several Uncalled Fouls In Viral Video

The WNBA has a referee problem. Throughout the season, several big-name players have complained about officiating, but it doesn't seem to be getting any better. If anything, a viral clip from Sunday's WNBA game between the Indiana Fever and Dallas Wings that shows Caitlin Clark enduring multiple uncalled fouls shows it's only getting worse.

During an offensive possession, ESPN commentator Rebecca Lobo – who recently apologized for using the phrase "that's what makes America great" during a WNBA game – noted that Clark's defender grabbed and held the Fever superstar multiple times without referees assessing a single foul.

"There's a grab, there's a hold… there's another grab. All of those are fouls," Lobo stated while the replay was shown on the broadcast. A second replay then plays where Lobo points out two more uncalled fouls before referees finally call something.

Clark Not The Only One

People on social media were quick to blame the WNBA for not protecting Clark, but she's far from the only player that has expressed frustration with referees this season. Last week, following a loss against the Minnesota Lynx, Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese complained about officials.

"I don’t give a damn if I get fined because that s**t [is] cheap, and I am tired of this sh*t," Reese said. But she isn't alone, either. Los Angeles Sparks star Kelsey Plum also had choice words for officials last month.

"I've got scratches on my face, I've got scratches on my body and these guards on the other team get these ticky-tack fouls, and I'm sick of it," Plum said. "I don't know what else to do. It's really frustrating."

Sophie Cunningham, Caitlin Clark's teammate in Indiana, also accused WNBA referees of failing to protect Clark.

"I think the refs had a lot to do with that. It was a build-up for a couple years now of them just not, not protecting the star player of the WNBA," Cunningham said last month. "And so at the end of the day, I’m going to protect my teammates. That’s what I do, and I’m a team player."

Earlier this season, Clark's head coach, Stephanie White, complained that the Fever are frequently on the wrong end of calls from referees.

"I think it's pretty egregious what's been happening to us the last few games," White said in May. "The disrespect right now for our team has been pretty unbelievable. So, it's disappointing, you know, that it doesn't go both ways, or it hasn't gone both ways. There's a system to making sure that we can send stuff in and communicate our grievances, so to speak. I don't know if I have a feeling that the system works," she said.

The WNBA is heading into its All-Star break this weekend and the league's popularity has never been higher. But with increased exposure comes increased criticism – something that the WNBA and its players have failed to deal with appropriately.

However, it's not just the players and league executives under the microscope, but referees as well. Right now, that spotlight is bright, and the officials are wilting under the increased pressure. There are many things that the league needs to fix, but officiating should be right at the top of the list.