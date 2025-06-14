Caitlin Clark Gets Technical For Arguing Apparent Missed Call, Has Choice Words For Ref

The technical was a small misstep on an otherwise massive day for the Indiana Fever star guard.

In a lot of leagues, you see calls go a star player's way all the time.

However, that isn't the case in the WNBA … at least not if your name is Caitlin Clark.

Clark had an unbelievable first half, with 25 points, six 3-pointers, and a handful of assists en route to a near triple-double (32-8-9) in the Fever's 102-88 win over the New York Liberty on Saturday. However, she was also slapped with a technical foul for arguing a call.

Clark made a long pass to Sophie Cunningham that looked as if it was going to lead to a layup, but Liberty forward Kennedy Burke blocked it, provoking the ESPN announcers to say it was "an obvious foul that was missed."

The more pressing issue, however, was the ball going out of bounds off what appeared to be Burke.

Some combination of those two potential blown calls really got Clark under the collar, and she let it be known to referee Biniam Maru.

According to IndyStar's Chloe Peterson, WNBA players are allowed to get eight technical fouls before they're slapped with a suspension. Last year, the total was only seven, and Clark came within one of having to sit out a game.

Saturday's tech was Clark's first of the season.

That said, you can understand her frustration, and while the Fever couldn't challenge the no-call on the potential foul, they could challenge the out-of-bounds call, which they did.

And they lost, which meant they were left without a challenge for the rest of the game. Fortunately for them, they didn't need it.

The Fever picked up a massive win and handed the Liberty their first loss of the season in the process.

Clark had a massive afternoon, and it's clear that she hasn't missed a step after her first extended absence of her career.